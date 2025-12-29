Rainbow Six Siege servers are back after hackers randomly doled out bans, unbans, rare skins and 'billions' in in-game currency

On December 27, the official Rainbow Six Siege account posted on X that it was "aware of an incident" affecting the game, but that sort of undersells it. Hackers went berserk in Siege over the weekend, and players reported a range of anomalies: receipt of billions of credits and ultra-rare or developer-only skins, and chaotic bans and unbans, including cheeky messages sent via the global ban ticker. (For instance, the lyrics to Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me.")

The bedlam carried on until Ubisoft brought the servers down entirely, as was confirmed on X. A follow-up shared that while no players would be punished for spending the random credits, all transactions from the time the incident started would be rolled back.

It also clarified that the sudden influx of bans was part of the breach and that "any messages seen" via the ban ticker were not Ubisoft's doing, which I think was never in question given that one of them read "Yves Guillemot was in the epstein files."

The extent to which the game and any users were compromised is unclear, but the game is back up as of last night, December 28, but the in-game marketplace is still down. A report by Bleeping Computer goes over numerous "unverified claims" via VX-Underground from various hacker groups all trying to take credit for the havoc.

Players were, understandably, perplexed by all of this. Threads popped up all over the Rainbow Six subreddit warning players not to spend any ill-gotten credits, though as mentioned above, all transactions are being met with a rollback. Players shared memes about the incident and vented their frustrations in all sorts of posts, with user Grouchy_Ad9470 commenting, "Didn't know that I would miss this shitty game so much lol."

It's not currently known when the marketplace will be back up, and while there have been long queues in the wake of all this, the official Rainbow Six account stated this afternoon that those should be resolved now.