Jump to:

Overwatch Mizuki abilities and perks explained

Guides
By published

A healer for those who love DPS.

Overwatch Mizuki: Key art of Mizuki looking directly ahead from under his large kasa hat.
(Image credit: Blizzard)
Jump to:

Mizuki is by far one of the coolest new heroes in Overwatch's The Reign of Talon's Season 1: Conquest, and that's saying something considering there are five incredibly unique characters joining the roster. He's got a binding chain and a healing hat, so what more could you ask for?

Mizuki arrives in the game on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Unlike Anran, there's no hero trial to test Mizuki early, but he's sure to be one of the meta picks.

Overwatch Mizuki's abilities

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Mizuki is a 250HP support character with a great deal of utility, from a crowd control ability to a teleporting rewind. Similar to Lucio, Mizuki can heal allies around him, though you need to upgrade this aura by dealing damage and healing allies. Mizuki is classified as a Survivor, giving them passive health regeneration when using a movement ability thanks to the new subrole system.

Here are Mizuki's abilities:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Ability

Type

Effect

Spirit Glaive

Primary weapon

Throw a spinning blade that impacts enemies, dealing damage. This attack can ricochet off walls.

Healing Kasa

Ability

Throw your hat to heal an ally, bouncing to nearby allies and healing you when it returns.

Binding Chain

Ability

Launch a tethering chain that hinders the first enemy hit.

Katashiro Return

Ability

Leap forward, leaving behind a paper doll. Reactivate the ability to return to the doll and gain increased movement speed while active.

Kekkai Sanctuary

Ultimate

Create an area that heals allies and absorbs enemy projectiles from outside the sanctuary.

Remedy Aura

Passive

Heals nearby allies, similar to Lucio. Healing scales based on resource generated by dealing damage and healing.

Overwatch Mizuki's perks

Overwatch Spotlight | 5 New Heroes - YouTube Overwatch Spotlight | 5 New Heroes - YouTube
Watch On

Here are Mizuki's perks, which you'll unlock through a match:

Minor:

  • Wellspring: Remedy Aura resource generation is increased by 25%
  • Exposed Soul: Hitting an enemy with Binding Chain increases your damage dealt to them by 30% for two seconds

Major:

  • Resonant Return: Healing Kasa bounces one additional time. Each bounce increases its healing by 10
  • Quickstep: While Katashiro Return is active, allies within Remedy Aura gain 25% increased movement speed

For Minor perks, Exposed Soul is the way to go. Remedy Aura already builds relatively fast, so 25% isn't really necessary. On the other hand, 30% bonus damage against a crowd-controlled enemy is incredibly powerful, letting you burst down pesky flankers in a breeze. It's seriously strong.

As for Major perks, it's much more dependent on your team composition, though I'd generally recommend Resonant Return for its greatly improved burst healing. Quickstep is a strong pick with dive and brawl teams, however, so take a look at who your allies are playing before making a decision. Plus, there are also a lot of new sources of slowing effects from both new heroes and perks, so you can't ever go wrong with increased movement speed to counteract these debuffs.

Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top