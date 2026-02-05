Mizuki is by far one of the coolest new heroes in Overwatch's The Reign of Talon's Season 1: Conquest, and that's saying something considering there are five incredibly unique characters joining the roster. He's got a binding chain and a healing hat, so what more could you ask for?

Mizuki arrives in the game on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Unlike Anran, there's no hero trial to test Mizuki early, but he's sure to be one of the meta picks.

Overwatch Mizuki's abilities

Mizuki is a 250HP support character with a great deal of utility, from a crowd control ability to a teleporting rewind. Similar to Lucio, Mizuki can heal allies around him, though you need to upgrade this aura by dealing damage and healing allies. Mizuki is classified as a Survivor, giving them passive health regeneration when using a movement ability thanks to the new subrole system.

Here are Mizuki's abilities:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ability Type Effect Spirit Glaive Primary weapon Throw a spinning blade that impacts enemies, dealing damage. This attack can ricochet off walls. Healing Kasa Ability Throw your hat to heal an ally, bouncing to nearby allies and healing you when it returns. Binding Chain Ability Launch a tethering chain that hinders the first enemy hit. Katashiro Return Ability Leap forward, leaving behind a paper doll. Reactivate the ability to return to the doll and gain increased movement speed while active. Kekkai Sanctuary Ultimate Create an area that heals allies and absorbs enemy projectiles from outside the sanctuary. Remedy Aura Passive Heals nearby allies, similar to Lucio. Healing scales based on resource generated by dealing damage and healing.

Overwatch Mizuki's perks

Overwatch Spotlight | 5 New Heroes - YouTube Watch On

Here are Mizuki's perks, which you'll unlock through a match:

Minor:

Wellspring: Remedy Aura resource generation is increased by 25%

Remedy Aura resource generation is increased by 25% Exposed Soul: Hitting an enemy with Binding Chain increases your damage dealt to them by 30% for two seconds

Major:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Resonant Return: Healing Kasa bounces one additional time. Each bounce increases its healing by 10

Healing Kasa bounces one additional time. Each bounce increases its healing by 10 Quickstep: While Katashiro Return is active, allies within Remedy Aura gain 25% increased movement speed

For Minor perks, Exposed Soul is the way to go. Remedy Aura already builds relatively fast, so 25% isn't really necessary. On the other hand, 30% bonus damage against a crowd-controlled enemy is incredibly powerful, letting you burst down pesky flankers in a breeze. It's seriously strong.

As for Major perks, it's much more dependent on your team composition, though I'd generally recommend Resonant Return for its greatly improved burst healing. Quickstep is a strong pick with dive and brawl teams, however, so take a look at who your allies are playing before making a decision. Plus, there are also a lot of new sources of slowing effects from both new heroes and perks, so you can't ever go wrong with increased movement speed to counteract these debuffs.