Overwatch Mizuki abilities and perks explained
A healer for those who love DPS.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Mizuki is by far one of the coolest new heroes in Overwatch's The Reign of Talon's Season 1: Conquest, and that's saying something considering there are five incredibly unique characters joining the roster. He's got a binding chain and a healing hat, so what more could you ask for?
Mizuki arrives in the game on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Unlike Anran, there's no hero trial to test Mizuki early, but he's sure to be one of the meta picks.
Overwatch Mizuki's abilities
Mizuki is a 250HP support character with a great deal of utility, from a crowd control ability to a teleporting rewind. Similar to Lucio, Mizuki can heal allies around him, though you need to upgrade this aura by dealing damage and healing allies. Mizuki is classified as a Survivor, giving them passive health regeneration when using a movement ability thanks to the new subrole system.
Here are Mizuki's abilities:
Ability
Type
Effect
Spirit Glaive
Primary weapon
Throw a spinning blade that impacts enemies, dealing damage. This attack can ricochet off walls.
Healing Kasa
Ability
Throw your hat to heal an ally, bouncing to nearby allies and healing you when it returns.
Binding Chain
Ability
Launch a tethering chain that hinders the first enemy hit.
Katashiro Return
Ability
Leap forward, leaving behind a paper doll. Reactivate the ability to return to the doll and gain increased movement speed while active.
Kekkai Sanctuary
Ultimate
Create an area that heals allies and absorbs enemy projectiles from outside the sanctuary.
Remedy Aura
Passive
Heals nearby allies, similar to Lucio. Healing scales based on resource generated by dealing damage and healing.
Overwatch Mizuki's perks
Here are Mizuki's perks, which you'll unlock through a match:
Minor:
- Wellspring: Remedy Aura resource generation is increased by 25%
- Exposed Soul: Hitting an enemy with Binding Chain increases your damage dealt to them by 30% for two seconds
Major:
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
- Resonant Return: Healing Kasa bounces one additional time. Each bounce increases its healing by 10
- Quickstep: While Katashiro Return is active, allies within Remedy Aura gain 25% increased movement speed
For Minor perks, Exposed Soul is the way to go. Remedy Aura already builds relatively fast, so 25% isn't really necessary. On the other hand, 30% bonus damage against a crowd-controlled enemy is incredibly powerful, letting you burst down pesky flankers in a breeze. It's seriously strong.
As for Major perks, it's much more dependent on your team composition, though I'd generally recommend Resonant Return for its greatly improved burst healing. Quickstep is a strong pick with dive and brawl teams, however, so take a look at who your allies are playing before making a decision. Plus, there are also a lot of new sources of slowing effects from both new heroes and perks, so you can't ever go wrong with increased movement speed to counteract these debuffs.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.