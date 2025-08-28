In a major win for playing Battlefield 6 however the heck you want, EA just confirmed Portal servers are actually persistent: 'It's always listed in the browser for easy access'
Party like it's 1996.
The Battlefield 6 server browser had my curiosity, but now it has my attention: Battlefield Studios just confirmed that servers spun up in its "Portal browser" can be made persistent. Theoretically, that means the Portal browser will behave like a classic FPS browser, allowing someone to host a "24/7 CAIRO ONLY" server that won't disappear after everybody goes to bed.
BF Studios' exact wording for how server persistence will work came in a larger blog published today detailing the power of its Halo Forge-like mapping tools and PC-specific features.
"Included with game purchase, players will also have the ability to make their hosted servers persistent, so it's always listed in the browser for easy access."
That's a major win for Battlefield 6. Persistence was the last big question mark hanging over Battlefield 6's server browser plans, as many were reasonably worried that Portal servers would be purely temporary, and therefore difficult to build a tangible community around, as happened in Battlefield 2042.
Considering the idle cost of hosting servers with nobody in them, it's surprising that Battlefield 6 is supporting such a feature at no additional cost (past games let you rent servers from EA).
The importance of democratic server browsers in an FPS was on full display during the Battlefield 6 beta: we saw how particular the community can be about modes, maps, and classes, and the folly of trying to satisfy everybody at once with a handful of featured playlists.
A persistent server browser, if it works as intended, is a solution to a problem that the first multiplayer shooters figured out from the start: give players the tools to find the best version of Battlefield for themselves. There's a beauty to the idea that, if Battlefield 6 only has four maps I actually like, or if I prefer Conquest with double the tickets, I can spin up a server that like-minded players can favorite and come back to.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Now, Battlefield 6 has to prove Portal is as good as it sounds. Also announced today, the next round of Battlefield Labs playtests will focus on big maps and testing the Portal browser. It won't have any wacky custom game modes as we've seen in trailers, but it will let folks test drive server hosting and rule tweaking.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100
5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.