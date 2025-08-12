Battlefield 6 lead producer says 'large maps exist,' confirming the full game will offer bigger battles than the beta's cramped, chaotic firefights

Aside from a few moments of conspicuously instantaneous death, I had a great time with the first Battlefield 6 beta weekend. The guns largely felt lovely, I got a 16-killstreak as a tank gunner, and I watched someone drive a jeep covered in C4 into an enemy anti-air gun. That all hits. My main complaint about the beta, however, is that the smaller scale maps meant it was hitting too much, too fast.

Luckily, Battlefield Studios has heard the concerns of players like me who prefer a more sprawling scale of Battlefield, and Dice's lead BF producer David Sirland says we can expect bigger maps where fights aren't only ever cranked to 11.

Speed is a factor of map size. We picked these maps to make sure we hit the full-octane version of Battlefield on the head - and made everyone see we can handle that too. Large maps exist, and the tempo scales accordingly, you'll be able to see soon enough!August 11, 2025

Posting on X, Sirland said the selection of maps in the first BF6 beta weekend was chosen as a showcase for how Battlefield 6 is being designed to accommodate faster-paced combat—not just the pace already enjoyed by cool, strong, and incredibly brave individuals.

"We picked these maps to make sure we hit the full-octane version of Battlefield on the head—and made everyone see we can handle that too," Sirland said. "Large maps exist, and the tempo scales accordingly, you'll be able to see soon enough!"

That's music to my ears, because I've always come to Battlefield for the maps that give battles room to breathe. My ideal game of Conquest is one with an arc: I like the tense, quiet moments between pushes and the edge-of-map skirmishes as much as the all-out assaults. The beta's maps were plenty fun, but strung back to back, they left me yearning for the less exhausting version of Battlefield.

(Image credit: EA)

That line of thinking sadly wasn't convincing for the dude who told me in a beta match on Iberian Offensive that "bigger maps don't make sense." I'm not sure what makes more sense about feeling like you're being repeatedly kicked in the head on Siege of Cairo, but I wish him well. I'll be anywhere else.

Unfortunately, we probably won't be seeing Battlefield 6's biggest maps in the second open beta weekend: Battlefield Studios says it'll be adding the Empire State map and the Rush mode to the beta matchmaking pool, but Empire State's lack of vehicles and focus on verticality will probably make for more dense firefights.



Ah, well. It's not that long of a wait for the full Battlefield 6 launch on October 10.