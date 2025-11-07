Halo Infinite is entering maintenance mode: 'With multiple Halo titles in development, we'll need our whole team's combined focus'

I think we all saw this one coming.

Halo Infinite
Four years after its release, Halo Infinite is, well, not going to be so infinite after all. Developer Halo Studios (formerly 343 Studios) has announced that it's done updating the game with new stuff as it focuses on other projects, like Halo: Campaign Evolved.

The final update will arrive on November 18 and will leave everyone with sped up XP, Spartan Points, and rank progression to play with while they wait for the next game. A new 100-tier premium battle pass will also offer new armor and weapon models to use, which you can view on the blog post.

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

