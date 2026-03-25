Splitgate studio 1047 Games is working on something new: 'If you're a fan of games like Titanfall or Black Ops 3, we would love to hear from you'

PCGamesNIt should probably come as no surprise, but now it's official: Splitgate studio 1047 Games is working on something new, and it's invoking some pretty big names from the past to get people's attention.

Word of the new game came near the end of the recent Splitgate: Arena Reloaded season 2 update. "We have always had the dream to be a multi-game studio," 1047 CEO Ian Proulx said (via PCGamesN). "Obviously I love Splitgate. It's genuinely my favorite game of all time.

"We're not shy about where we took inspiration there, with Halo and Portal being two of my all-time favorites. But there's other games and other dream games that we love. I'm not here to talk too much about that today, but I just want to give the community a heads up. We've had a small section of the team start working on a new game in addition to Splitgate. I'm not here to share too much about that, but what I will say is, it is a movement shooter, and if you're a fan of games like Titanfall or Black Ops 3, we would love to hear from you."

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As a fan of Titanfall 2 specifically, I am obligated to point out that Proulx did not reference Titanfall 2 specifically, which is maybe to be expected: The Splitgate games are multiplayer shooters, so it makes sense that the multiplayer aspect of the original Titanfall, and not the brilliant Titanfall 2 campaign, would be 1047's focus.

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The first Splitgate, the "Halo plus Portal" shooter, was a surprise hit, and Proulx had big ambitions after the studio raised $100 million in funding in 2021. But the follow-up, Splitgate 2, stumbled badly. Proulx's "Make FPS Great Again" cap at the 2025 Summer Game Fest put off a lot of people, but the bigger issue that was Splitgate 2 kind of missed the mark: Less than two months after it launched, 1047 opted to revert the game back to beta and lay off an unspecified number of employees.

Splitgate 2 relaunched as Splitgate: Arena Reloaded in December 2025, but it never managed to get back to the player numbers it put up when it first went live. Development has continued through multiple updates and events, but it seems pretty clear at this point that 1047 needs to get something else cooking.

While details are pretty much non-existent, that may change soon. Proulx said 1047 aims to start playtesting "soon," and if you're interested you can sign up for access now.