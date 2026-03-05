Hallelujah, Bungie's confirmed that Marathon's battle passes don't expire, you can purchase old ones, and you never pay for power

After years of waiting, only extended by a lengthy delay, Marathon's release time is almost upon us, and Bungie's been spilling the beans on its post-launch plans. There are seasonal wipes that'll reset your progress, which has been a little divisive, but on the bright side, these resets coincide with new content drops like maps, Runners, weapons, and more, as detailed in the roadmap.

That's all fine and dandy, but there was an elephant left unmentioned in the room when Bungie revealed the above: FOMO. It's not exactly got the best track record in Destiny, so I was waiting for the shoe to drop.

It turns out the shoe isn't dropping—Bungie's tying its laces—confirming that, hallelujah, battle passes don't expire and you can purchase old ones. So even if you miss a season or can't finish a battle pass (especially one you've already paid for), you're not missing out on sweet new cosmetics. There's nothing more annoying than having life get in the way of your live-service grind, after all, though maybe that's a separate issue.

Bungie also reiterated that there is no way to pay for power: all gameplay content, like Runners, maps, and weapons, is free for all players to access. By the sounds of it, this does include the free battle pass, since it's pointed out that the premium pass only includes cosmetics and not gameplay items.

I'm also glad to hear that Bungie is being more restrained with currencies compared to Destiny. There are only two currencies to remember in Marathon: Silk, which is earned solely by playing and used to progress your battle pass, and the premium coins Lux for the in-game store.

There is, however, one more elephant in the room: Does seasonal content stick around? Maps and Runners will, of course, but I'm curious whether we'll see any activities sunset after the season or year is up, similar to Destiny. I'm going to go out on a limb and say no, excluding limited-time events presumably, but it'd be nice to have it confirmed, given how much Bungie loves sunsetting.