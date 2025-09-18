Dying Light: The Beast launch times and release date
Here's when you can wake the Beast.
Dying Light: The Beast is a game about what it's like to try to parkour your way through an undead apocalypse after you've spent years getting injected with zombie juice. Based on the reactions and vengeful affect of returning Dying Light 1 protagonist Kyle Crane, it seems the juice was bad. And yet it helps you kill zombies, so it might be good? Such are the fascinating moral complexities offered by zombie fiction.
Perhaps the true beast… is humanity!? Or it's the guy with experimental zombie super strength who can rip mutants apart with his bare hands. Hard to say.
If you're desperate to learn when you'll be able to go Beast mode in the latest Dying Light, don't fret: You won't have to endure years of zombie DNA experimentation. We've got the launch times for Dying Light: The Beast collected below.
When does Dying Light: The Beast unlock?
Big news! Since more than 1 million players have already secured their copy of Dying Light: The Beast ahead of launch, we're moving the release forward to SEPTEMBER 18! Check out the global launch times for the game to play it as soon as it drops.Pre-order now 👉… pic.twitter.com/PcTnkwB80rSeptember 12, 2025
Dying Light: The Beast launches at 9 am PDT on September 18, meaning Californians get to enjoy a full launch day of lighthearted zombie pulping. Except it probably won't be that lighthearted. Kyle Crane's not having a good time.
Here's the full rundown of Dying Light: The Beast unlock times in timezones around the world:
- Los Angeles: 9 am PDT on Thursday, September 18
- New York: 12 pm EDT on Thursday, September 18
- London: 5 pm BST on Thursday, September 18
- Berlin: 6 pm CEST on Thursday, September 18
- Sydney: 2 am AEST on Friday, September 19
- Wellington: 4 am NZST on Friday, September 19
Does Dying Light: The Beast have preloading?
Yes, but it arrived at just about the last minute. Preloading for Dying Light: The Beast will be available at 9 pm PDT on Wednesday, September 17—just 12 hours before launch time. An earlier preload might have been more useful, but you'll at least be able to start your download before work if you won't be playing until the evening. Better than nothing!
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
