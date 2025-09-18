Dying Light: The Beast launch times and release date

Dying Light: The Beast is a game about what it's like to try to parkour your way through an undead apocalypse after you've spent years getting injected with zombie juice. Based on the reactions and vengeful affect of returning Dying Light 1 protagonist Kyle Crane, it seems the juice was bad. And yet it helps you kill zombies, so it might be good? Such are the fascinating moral complexities offered by zombie fiction.

Perhaps the true beast… is humanity!? Or it's the guy with experimental zombie super strength who can rip mutants apart with his bare hands. Hard to say.

If you're desperate to learn when you'll be able to go Beast mode in the latest Dying Light, don't fret: You won't have to endure years of zombie DNA experimentation. We've got the launch times for Dying Light: The Beast collected below.

When does Dying Light: The Beast unlock?

Big news! Since more than 1 million players have already secured their copy of Dying Light: The Beast ahead of launch, we're moving the release forward to SEPTEMBER 18! Check out the global launch times for the game to play it as soon as it drops.Pre-order now 👉… pic.twitter.com/PcTnkwB80rSeptember 12, 2025

Dying Light: The Beast launches at 9 am PDT on September 18, meaning Californians get to enjoy a full launch day of lighthearted zombie pulping. Except it probably won't be that lighthearted. Kyle Crane's not having a good time.

Here's the full rundown of Dying Light: The Beast unlock times in timezones around the world:

Los Angeles: 9 am PDT on Thursday, September 18

9 am PDT on Thursday, September 18 New York: 12 pm EDT on Thursday, September 18

12 pm EDT on Thursday, September 18 London: 5 pm BST on Thursday, September 18

5 pm BST on Thursday, September 18 Berlin: 6 pm CEST on Thursday, September 18

6 pm CEST on Thursday, September 18 Sydney: 2 am AEST on Friday, September 19

2 am AEST on Friday, September 19 Wellington: 4 am NZST on Friday, September 19

Does Dying Light: The Beast have preloading?

Yes, but it arrived at just about the last minute. Preloading for Dying Light: The Beast will be available at 9 pm PDT on Wednesday, September 17—just 12 hours before launch time. An earlier preload might have been more useful, but you'll at least be able to start your download before work if you won't be playing until the evening. Better than nothing!