Do yourself a favour and turn off this annoying grapple setting in Borderlands 4
You don't need to give yourself whiplash.
Borderlands 4 introduces a bunch of new movement options that you can use in combat, like a glide pack, dash, and, of course, a grappling hook—all games need one, apparently. These are all great additions, and I know I'll miss them the next time I replay Borderlands 2 or 3 again. Plus, if you've made it to any of the main bosses or final encounters in any of the vaults, you'll know just how much you'll have to use these in combat, especially the grapple.
The unfortunate thing is, the grapple is clunky. Whenever you use your grappling hook, your camera will immediately turn to face towards the grapple spot like it's switched on aimbot for an inanimate object. Although it's done in an effort to show you where you're headed, it's enough to give you whiplash while you're rushing around the arena.
What if I told you that there's a way to fix it? Head into the accessibility settings and disable 'grapple view tilt'. This'll stop control from being ripped out of your hands, letting you grapple so long as you can see the hook in your peripheral vision without automatically pulling your camera in another direction. Given how clunky the grapple tilt is, I'm actually baffled it's enabled by default.
Not only does it just feel much better on your eyes and brain, but it's also a big improvement in combat, as you can keep on target while grappling. This is most noticeable in a boss fight like Inceptus the Primordial Guardian in the Fadefields vault, where you have to grapple often to stay in the air, away from the poison-gloop floor, while also shooting the boss.
I can't imagine having to do a boss or combat encounter like this with the grapple view tilt still enabled. I'd have to tap out after just a few runs if I were farming it, especially as it'd also take much longer. Save yourself the trouble and switch it off right away.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
