Here's the Battlefield Redsec release time for your region

We've known for a while that battle royale was back on the menu in Battlefield 6, but it wasn't until today that we learned the official Battlefield Redsec release date and time. "Redsec" is what EA's calling its free-to-play battle royale offering.

EA is still being coy about the details, but what little else we know about Redsec has been gleaned from leaked playtests and the studio's own communications. We know it'll take place on a map set in California, feature the series' signature destruction and vehicles, and that its shrinking circle is a deadly ring of fire capable of killing meandering squads instantly.

Of course, we'll know a lot more when Redsec officially drops tomorrow. Here's exactly when that's happening.

After weeks of rumors about an impending shadow drop, EA decided to give everyone a day's notice. Battlefield Redsec is out October 28, but the exact timing depends on your region.

West Coast US: 8 am PT

East Coast US: 11 am ET

UK: 3 pm GMT

Europe: 4 pm CET

Redsec is launching alongside Battlefield 6 Season 1, which itself includes a new multiplayer map, mode, guns, and a battle pass. It's safe to say that going forward, both Redsec and Battlefield 6 will receive major updates around the same time.

Eyes up.Plates on.#REDSEC arrives tomorrow at 8:00 PT / 15:00 UTC 🔴🔔 set reminder: https://t.co/xuRd1LETVr pic.twitter.com/Lpi7sufuayOctober 27, 2025

Can you preload Battlefield Redsec?

Not officially, no. No store pages exist for Redsec ahead of its launch, though it's possible that Battlefield 6 owners have already done some of the preloading. Battlefield 6 PS5 players say preloading has begun for the season 1 update, and if Redsec is part of the same Battlefield 6 launcher, that may include battle royale.