Here's the Battlefield Redsec release time for your region
Battlefield 6's battle royale mode is nearly here.
We've known for a while that battle royale was back on the menu in Battlefield 6, but it wasn't until today that we learned the official Battlefield Redsec release date and time. "Redsec" is what EA's calling its free-to-play battle royale offering.
EA is still being coy about the details, but what little else we know about Redsec has been gleaned from leaked playtests and the studio's own communications. We know it'll take place on a map set in California, feature the series' signature destruction and vehicles, and that its shrinking circle is a deadly ring of fire capable of killing meandering squads instantly.
Of course, we'll know a lot more when Redsec officially drops tomorrow. Here's exactly when that's happening.
Battlefield RedSec release date and time for each region
After weeks of rumors about an impending shadow drop, EA decided to give everyone a day's notice. Battlefield Redsec is out October 28, but the exact timing depends on your region.
- West Coast US: 8 am PT
- East Coast US: 11 am ET
- UK: 3 pm GMT
- Europe: 4 pm CET
Redsec is launching alongside Battlefield 6 Season 1, which itself includes a new multiplayer map, mode, guns, and a battle pass. It's safe to say that going forward, both Redsec and Battlefield 6 will receive major updates around the same time.
Eyes up.Plates on.#REDSEC arrives tomorrow at 8:00 PT / 15:00 UTC 🔴🔔 set reminder: https://t.co/xuRd1LETVr pic.twitter.com/Lpi7sufuayOctober 27, 2025
Can you preload Battlefield Redsec?
Not officially, no. No store pages exist for Redsec ahead of its launch, though it's possible that Battlefield 6 owners have already done some of the preloading. Battlefield 6 PS5 players say preloading has begun for the season 1 update, and if Redsec is part of the same Battlefield 6 launcher, that may include battle royale.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
