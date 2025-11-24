Battlefield 6 player hits max rank with 'death trap' jeep everybody hates, and it only cost his sanity: 'It’s a bad vehicle'

It's been well established on this website that Battlefield 6's transport jeep is an abomination. Not only is the Light Ground Transport (LGT) bad at its only job of safely transporting players from A to B, but despite its high mobility and machinegun nest, its lack of armor plating means your chance of survival goes down by climbing inside of one. It's like a coffin on wheels, but without the robust defensive capabilities of wood.

It's no surprise that most BF6 players have made a habit of ignoring the LGT entirely by choosing to spawn directly on capture points or even run out of the HQ instead. Renegade_Soviet is not a normal BF6 player. Earlier today on the Battlefield subreddit, he posted a screenshot of something that I'd wager nobody else has seen in the wild: the Mad Max-ified "Gold Standard" skin for the LGT jeep, a reward for reaching rank 50 with the vehicle.

"Rank 50 for the death trap, never removing this badge," he wrote alongside the image.

"How," one commenter, who understood the implication of reaching the maximum level on a vehicle that's more likely to kill you than help you, replied. They were not alone in wondering.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Renegade said the strategy was simple: park the jeep in view of narrow alleyways, jump in the gunner seat, and riddle people with bullets before they realize what's happening.

"I would wait at the objectives or narrow pathways and wait for [enemies] to come towards me. I did it off and on over the course of a month, but I was averaging 2.5k to 3k XP per game. Not sure if it was the most efficient method."

It was a grueling exercise that wore on "sanity," and surprisingly, he says he did it all on normal Conquest and Escalation servers, no bot matches. "I didn't do it on casual mode since it only gives a fraction of the XP for bot kills," he told one commenter.

Next, you might be wondering why he bothered at all. The answer is one I expected: "I wanted to have the level 50 [jeep] badge on my profile as kind of a flex, since I know not too many people will get it."

(Image credit: EA via Renegade_Soviet on Reddit)

You got that right. The level 50 mastery badge comes in a shiny ruby finish that instantly stands out from the bronze/silver/gold ones that precede it. Affixing badges to your profile means that folks will see it every time your name pops up on a killcam or scoreboard, like a mini trophy case that follows you around. For most guns or vehicles, hitting level 50 through normal play would take a week or two tops, but it sounds like this was a real project.

And if by chance your takeaway here is that the jeep must not be all that bad if one guy got to rank 50, Renegade will be the first to tell you the LGT is a piece of junk that ironically only works when you aren't moving.

"It's a bad vehicle because it has no protection. Even a simple shield on the machinegun would greatly improve your ability to be effective as a gunner," Renegade told PC Gamer. "I think it should be replaced by the Humvee or at least add some customization to protect the whole of the vehicle."

To mitigate the chance of squads beaming him as he drove by or becoming RPG target practice, he exclusively used the jeep solo and stationary, only moving the car to get in position. When a squadmate would spawn on the vehicle and attempt to drive it around, he'd leave the squad and start a new one.

(Image credit: EA)

DICE, if that doesn't say everything you need to know about the only transport vehicles on the majority of your maps, I don't know what could. The jeep needs a total overhaul, and in the meantime, DICE needs to add the Traverser Mk2, the superior big brother to the LGT added in Season 1, to more than just two(!) maps.

If the day comes that the LGT jeep gets those highly-requested shields and becomes a viable way to play the game, let this be the record that at least one player reached the mastery milestone when it was a total nightmare.