Battlefield 6 locks the best radio station behind a $25 Pro battle pass paywall

It was a very pleasant surprise before launch to learn that Battlefield 6 would feature a bunch of incredible songs from iconic groups like Limp Bizkit—there are more nu metal songs in the credits than you could ever imagine. Seriously, there are tons. I'll admit, I completely forgot this was a thing once the game had launched, and it's no wonder why, because these songs weren't actually in the game yet, just the credits and trailers.

Well, if you've been jonesing for some legendary tracks, the time has come. With the launch of Season 1, you can now find radios installed in vehicles in both core Battlefield 6 and the Redsec battle royale—just hold 'Q' to open the command wheel and select a station at the top. That's all well and good; you can listen to beats on the move, and there's nothing quite like dodging mines and rocket barrages while peacefully jamming out.

However, what I was not expecting was a paywalled radio station. Those who own the Battlefield Pro version of the battle pass, which costs $24.99/£21.99, have access to an exclusive radio station creatively named Battlepass Radio. You guessed it, this paywalled station is home to some of the most iconic tracks of the bunch, including songs by Bob Dylan, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, Limp Bizkit, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Prodigy.

The sound of battle just got louder 🎶Introducing BF Pro Radio: Season 1, featuring tracks from legends like Bob Dylan, Dr. Dre, Limp Bizkit, and more.Stream the #Battlefield Official Playlist on @Spotify: https://t.co/3tAJBRYFwy pic.twitter.com/KNHTV33Zv5October 29, 2025

Funnily enough, you could listen to all these songs on something like Spotify for free in the background. Hell, chances are you probably already have a subscription to these services to make your own Battlepass Radio at home.

Plus, because Battlefield Pro is on a per-battle pass basis, you'll lose access to this exclusive station if you don't purchase the fancy version of the pass next season. You only "unlock the full potential of the Battle Pass", as EA puts it, for 12 weeks (at least, that's how long Season 1 lasts). Even more interesting is that it's specifically described as BF Pro Radio Season 1, so I'm curious whether this premium station changes per season as well.

At least there are still some good tracks available on the free stations. I've been jamming out to Neon 91.5, and Bullet Rock 103.3 is also pretty strong, though if you're a fan of classical music, then 107.8 Opus Radio might be more your tune.

Alongside a radio station, Battlefield Pro is also the only way to host 100-player Portal servers (in other words, custom Redsec matches), and various items from the exclusive Pro battle pass path, like cosmetics.