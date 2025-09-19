However many nu metal songs you think are in Battlefield 6, I promise you there are more

Battlefield 6 is being pitched as a return to form for the series, and from the looks of it, a reverence for past glories will show up in its music, too: If you have the stomach and the wallet chains for it, you'll be elated to learn that Battlefield 6 is packing more nu metal and angsty rap rock than any other military shooter in recent memory.

The game's set of licensed songs, which will be heard on vehicle radios, leaked when players like jackfrags managed to get a sneak preview of the game's credits, and let me tell you, it's a doozy.

“Awake” – Godsmack

“Bodies” – Drowning Pool

“Break Stuff” – Limp Bizkit

“Can’t Stop” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Domination” – Pantera

“Got Each Other” – The Interrupters ft. Rancid

“Hey Man, Nice Shot” – Filter

“Invaders Must Die” – The Prodigy

“Making Love to Morgan Wallen” – Limp Bizkit

“Master of War” – Bob Dylan

“Nuthin’ But A G Thang” – Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

“Pain” – Chalk

“You’ll Never Guess Who Died” – The Kinison

“Battlefield: The After-party” by Henry Jackman & Limp Bizkit

"Can't Stop" may be the name of a hit song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it also seems like a worthy label for the level of discipline on display in this selection. One Limp Bizkit song is a bold, colorful choice. Two Limp Bizkit songs is wild. Volatile. But three? Have you not already slaked your thirst, and then some, for the hot dog flavored water? The bond this game forged with the Bizkit back when its multiplayer trailer dropped is proving unbreakable.

Look, I'm not complaining. Limp Bizkit is the third most famous band from my hometown and songs like "Bodies" and "Awake" make me long for my childhood, when I was convinced I was hearing the most subversive and dangerous music in the entire world. "Hey Man, Nice Shot" and "Nuthin' But A G Thang" round out the lineup here with some stylistic variety, but there's still an unignorable Y2K-centric sensibility that I'm not sure what to make of.

It's not the only game to embrace alternative rock recently; Nightreign went all-in on Evanescence just a few months ago, after all. If we sing our approval loud enough, I'm sure it won't be the last.