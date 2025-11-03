Battlefield 6 is introducing a casual Breakthrough mode 'to create a more relaxed way to play', making it easier to progress and complete challenges

Battlefield 6 has added a new mode for players who just want to complete challenges and take it easy. Casual Breakthrough has already been added to the main menu and will offer a far chiller version of Battlefield 6, where players can go to take shelter from the sweats and professional jet pilots.

"We understand that sometimes you want to jump into Battlefield but without the intensity of a full PvP lobby," Battlefield 6's official social media account says. "To create a more relaxed way to play while still earning progression and completing challenges, we’re introducing Casual Breakthrough and this new mode is now live in the main menu under the Multiplayer tab."

Introducing: Casual BreakthroughWe understand that sometimes you want to jump into Battlefield but without the intensity of a full PvP lobby. To create a more relaxed way to play while still earning progression and completing challenges, we’re introducing Casual Breakthrough…November 1, 2025

Casual Breakthrough will introduce smaller teams of just 16 real players (eight per team) and 32 bots (16 per team), which will hopefully work to make matches less chaotic, as the bots aren't really all there. It will also only include maps, Siege of Cairo and Empire State.

It may seem like a slightly weird addition, considering that the main appeal of Battlefield games is the large-scale chaos, but some players simply want to progress without having to deal with mountains of snipers on Liberation Peak.

Via this casual mode players can earn career XP, weapon XP, battle pass XP, and complete challenges. However, you can only get full XP from real player interactions, killing or reviving bots will earn you a reduced amount, to try and make it a little fairer for those actually putting the time into real PvP matches. Although I'm not sure that'll be enough to quiet down naysayers.

"So you’ve made my whole legit weapon grind pointless," one player says. "What’s the point in even working towards something anymore? This isn’t FIFA or COD, where there’s a new one every year, the grind is meant to last."

I understand how stressful regular PvP Battlefield 6 matches can be, but as I said before, that's kind of the whole point of Battlefield. I'm all for giving players a mode where they can try out new loadouts without the fear of getting stomped on, but playing bot matches won't make anyone better, it'll just delay the inevitable when they finally go into a real match.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those who play Casual Breakthrough won't be able to collect dog tags and accolades and won't get any career stat updates, but maybe they'll have a more enjoyable, less stressful experience, so long as no sweaty players start invading matches.