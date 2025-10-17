Arc Raiders, one of our most anticipated games of 2025, is free for all in its final pre-release playtest this weekend
The Arc Raiders server slam is live now, for all players on all platforms.
We covered this back in September, but an awful lot of people are really looking forward to Arc Raiders and so I reckon it's worth a reminder: The open-to-all Arc Raiders server slam playtest is now live, giving everyone a chance to dive in for the weekend ahead of its full release on October 30.
Game servers for big, anticipated new releases have a nasty tendency of crumbling under the load of a big launch day, as Dune: Awakening reminded us earlier this year. That's where a server slam—a stress test with a catchier name—comes in: The goal is to hammer the infrastructure as hard as possible to see how it holds up. It's not a guarantee of a smooth-sailing launch day (Dune: Awakening also reminded us of that), but it's at least an attempt, and also a way of rooting out any overlooked issues that might trigger surprise headaches.
For you, though, what it is, is three days of playtime with one of the games we're looking forward to the most in 2025: PC Gamer shooterguy Morgan Park said back in April that Arc Raiders "is a much more exciting extraction shooter than Marathon," which may or may not have played a role in Marathon's delay to some indefinite future date just a few months later. Jake Tucker, also a fan of the genre, had similar thoughts following a November 2024 hands-on session, declaring that "Arc Raiders could be something very special indeed."
The Arc Raiders server slam includes the Dam Battlegrounds map, "a broken landscape of flooded lowlands and forgotten structures," playable solo or in a squad, and "a selection of early quests" offered by the Traders of Speranza, the in-game merchants. Basic crafting stations will be available but upgrades won't be possible during the playtest, and likewise some higher-end weapons, gear, and blueprints will be locked for the test as well.
As a little extra incentive, beyond just free game for the weekend, everyone who takes part in the server slam will be able to claim the exclusive Server Slammer backpack when Arc Raiders goes live on October 30.
If you want to jump into the Arc Raiders server slam-bam-a-lam, you can do so on PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store. You can also get in on the action on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, if that's what you're into.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.