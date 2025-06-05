Dune: Awakening lives up to MMO tradition with server woes at launch, but with these simple fixes the spice shall flow
Some early access players have been unable to find available servers, but luckily there's a quick and easy fix.
The Dune: Awakening early access period for owners of the deluxe and ultimate editions of the game is now live, and despite Funcom's confidence that there would be no server problems, there are server problems. The good news is, it seems pretty minor and there's a quick fix.
If you fire up the game and can't find any servers, "fret not," as Funcom put it on the Dune: Awakening Discord. First, you are not alone: PC Gamer's Chris Livingston and Andrea Shearon ran into the same issue when they tried to get into the game today. Second, it doesn't seem to be a big deal: One of two easily-addressed issues should fix it:
- Steam didn't update the D1 patch in time. If you can't see servers then restarting your client will probably show a patch.
- If you played the Beta the client might default to a beta region. Click the change region button then select the appropriate region
Chris and Andrea both reported that following these steps fixed things up for them, so with any luck at all it'll clear the trouble up for you too.
If the servers are showing up but you're having occasional crashes, you'll want to—as is PC gaming tradition, so you should do this anyway—look to your video drivers. Nvidia recently released a GeForce hotfix display driver that, among other things, will address crash issues in Dune: Awakening.
Funcom has also posted a list of known issues in the Steam forums, covering a range of smaller, less game-breaking issues: Dodgy performance, visual glitches, bugs, that sort of thing. Funcom said the listed problems will be hammered out in upcoming patches.
With that taken care of, you should be all set. Good luck with those sandworms!
Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.