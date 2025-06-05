Dune: Awakening lives up to MMO tradition with server woes at launch, but with these simple fixes the spice shall flow

The Dune: Awakening early access period for owners of the deluxe and ultimate editions of the game is now live, and despite Funcom's confidence that there would be no server problems, there are server problems. The good news is, it seems pretty minor and there's a quick fix.

If you fire up the game and can't find any servers, "fret not," as Funcom put it on the Dune: Awakening Discord. First, you are not alone: PC Gamer's Chris Livingston and Andrea Shearon ran into the same issue when they tried to get into the game today. Second, it doesn't seem to be a big deal: One of two easily-addressed issues should fix it:

Steam didn't update the D1 patch in time. If you can't see servers then restarting your client will probably show a patch.

If you played the Beta the client might default to a beta region. Click the change region button then select the appropriate region

Chris and Andrea both reported that following these steps fixed things up for them, so with any luck at all it'll clear the trouble up for you too.

(Image credit: Funcom (Discord))

If the servers are showing up but you're having occasional crashes, you'll want to—as is PC gaming tradition, so you should do this anyway—look to your video drivers. Nvidia recently released a GeForce hotfix display driver that, among other things, will address crash issues in Dune: Awakening.

Funcom has also posted a list of known issues in the Steam forums, covering a range of smaller, less game-breaking issues: Dodgy performance, visual glitches, bugs, that sort of thing. Funcom said the listed problems will be hammered out in upcoming patches.

With that taken care of, you should be all set. Good luck with those sandworms!