Marathon is delayed, new release date will be announced in the fall: 'We need more time to craft Marathon into the game that truly reflects your passion'
Bungie has a lot of work to do.
Just days after PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst admitted that playtester response to Marathon has been "varied," Bungie has announced a delay, and says a new release date will be shared in the fall.
"Through every comment and real-time conversation on social media and Discord, your voice has been strong and clear," Bungie wrote in today's announcement. "We've taken this to heart, and we know we need more time to craft Marathon into the game that truly reflects your passion. After much discussion within our Dev team, we’ve made the decision to delay the September 23rd release.
"The Alpha test created an opportunity for us to calibrate and focus the game on what will make it uniquely compelling—survival under pressure, mystery and lore around every corner, raid-like endgame challenges, and Bungie’s genre-defining FPS combat. We're using this time to empower the team to create the intense, high-stakes experience that a title like Marathon is built around. This means deepening the relationship between the developers and the game’s most important voices: our players."
Closed testing will continue, with an "immediate focus" on an array of topics from improving encounters, rewards, and combat to better graphics, "a darker tone," improved gameplay for singles and duos, and the addition of proximity chat—notably, something Bungie said just two months ago that it purposely excluded because of the way it enables toxic behavior.
All told, it sounds like the studio's focus for improvements will be on, well, pretty much everything—not a great state for what's meant to be Bungie's next big thing, especially when it's this deep into development. The fact that Bungie can't even provide a new release target at this point—and won't be able to for at least a few more months—is even more worrying.
Bungie said it will share an update on its progress this fall, along with a new release date, which could wind up sometime in 2026. A "Game and Network Services" document released last week pegged Marathon for release in Sony's 2025 fiscal year, but that doesn't actually end until March 31, 2026.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.