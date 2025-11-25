After its 'make FPS great again' controversy, Splitgate 2 is relaunching with a humbler tone: 'The goal is to grow over time, not aim for a massive splash on day 1'

Splitgate 2 is also coming back sooner than expected: Instead of early 2026, the relaunch is now slated for December.

Troubled team-based shooter Splitgate 2 is coming back earlier than expected: Rather than re-launching in 2026 as originally planned, developer 1047 Games says the beta servers will be taken offline on December 4, and a full-on re-release will follow later in the month.

"Thank you to everyone who participated in the Splitgate 2 Beta!" the studio announced on Steam. "On December 4th, the beta season and active battle passes will be ending, alongside your seasonal 'rank' progress. We will also be taking the beta servers offline on the 4th to prepare for relaunch later in December."

Less than two months after Splitgate 2's launch, the wheels came off. 1047 reverted the game to a beta state, laid off a bunch of people, and announced the closure of Splitgate 1 servers because they cost too much to continue operating—although to its credit, the studio rolled out peer-to-peer support in August, enabling fans to continue playing.

Whether Splitgate 2's rebirth will have the juice to bring players back in meaningful numbers is a big question. SteamDB says the game hit a peak concurrent player count of just under 26,000 when it launched in June, but that number—which may have been suppressed to some extent by server woes—quickly tailed off to just a few hundred at a time three months later.

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

