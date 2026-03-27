PUBG: Blindspot is closing after less than 2 months of early access
The top-down PUBG spinoff hit Steam on February 5, but failed to find a sustainable audience.
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PUBG: Blindspot showed real promise when we took it for a spin in 2024: PC Gamer's Jake Tucker said that "with some polish to the controls and a proper onboarding experience, this could be a genuinely fun, highly accessible tac shooter." But it failed to make much of a splash when it launched into early access in February, and less than two months later Krafton has seen enough.
"Since our last update, the team has been exploring multiple ways to improve the experience and move the game forward," Sequoia Yang of developer Arc Team wrote in a Steam update. "However, after careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that we are no longer able to sustainably provide the level of experience we set out to deliver through early access.
"As a result, PUBG: BLINDSPOT’s Early Access service will come to an end on Monday, March 30."Article continues below
Unlike its namesake, PUBG: Blindspot was a top-down shooter—a bit like Rainbow Six Siege run through Diablo. Yang said it was "a bold attempt to explore new possibilities within the top-down tactical shooter space," and it was reasonably well received by players: The "mixed" user rating on Steam is just one point under the "mostly positive" rating, and one of the top problems cited in negative reviews is difficulty finding matches because of the dearth of players.
And that's the real issue: Like so many free to play games, PUBG: Blindspot fell into a concurrent player count spiral, with low numbers of players contributing to long matchmaking queues that drive away even more players. Premium games can survive that sort of flat spin, at least for a while, but free to play games that rely on robust audiences making in-game purchases just can't.
The PUBG: Blindspot situation may have been stressed even further by the financial situation at Krafton: The company's revenues grew by 23% in 2025 to more than $2.1 billion, which is undeniably a lot of money, but the more important consideration—profits—declined by 11% over the same period.
And Krafton has been showing some signs of strain. In November 2025, it launched a voluntary resignation program for its employees, offering hefty buyout packages for anyone who agreed to quit. Krafton also imposed a hiring freeze at around the same time. Its recent lawsuit loss-with-a-capital-L to the three ousted heads of Subnautica 2 studio Unknown Worlds could also prove very costly.
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It's not clear what's next for Arc Team, which is not a Krafton studio: Yang said the studio "will take some time to regroup, and we hope to return with new experiences in the future."
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
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