'We're gonna do right by you': Splitgate 2 CEO apologizes for server meltdown after the open beta goes live

The Splitgate 2 open beta is not going well—in fact, it's not going at all. After running headlong into serious technical problems following the launch of the beta test on May 22, developer 1047 Games has taken the servers offline and is now "working around the clock" to get things fixed and back online.

"Obviously this is not the spot we thought we'd be in 24 hours after the launch of the beta," 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx said in a video message. "We thought we would be in great shape by now, and obviously that's not the case. We're really sorry. This is what we've been working on for years, what I've personally been working on since college 10 years ago. Like, this is—I don't know what to say. I'm so sorry.

"We're gonna do right by you. We are committed to making this the best game possible, getting these servers fixed as soon as possible—we are working around the clock, we were up late last night grinding, the team is—we're gonna get there."

Open Beta Gameplay Trailer | Splitgate 2 - YouTube Watch On

It's not clear what exactly went wrong. 1047 said shortly after the beta began that it was "aware of an issue causing a variety of slowdowns across systems, including delays in XP/progress gains and matchmaking." But apparently it wasn't a universal problem, as some people "didn't have too many issues" while playing. Staff writer Morgan Park was able to play a few matches throughout the day yesterday, but matchmaking was noticeably slow.

But "a lot of players were stuck in broken game states or couldn't get into the game in the first place," the studio wrote. "Rather than leaving it up, we decided downtime was a safer alternative to get everything sorted out efficiently."

While Splitgate 2 is not fully released at this point, the open beta is planned to roll right into the 1.0 release. That means the in-game shop is live, and some players had also reported delays in receiving items they'd purchased, or that they'd simply not received them at all. Proulx made a point of reassuring everyone that all purchases have been recorded, and will be honored when the game comes back. "Any skin that you purchased or earned, it's all there, it's all in our system. You have not lost it, you have my word."

The good news, such as it is, is that 1047 Games has fixed a lot of "really good bugs" during this downtime; the bad news, Proulx said, is that "those are not the bugs that we need to fix." A time frame for Splitgate 2's return hasn't yet been shared but Proulx said a more detailed update on what's happening will be posted later today.