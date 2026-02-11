After 21 years, Serious Sam 2 gets Steam achievements (and a new patch)

News
By published

Sam now 20% more serious.

Serious Sam replicates the &#039;Big-chinned guy with hand on another guy&#039;s shoulder&#039; meme.
(Image credit: Croteam)

Few things thrill me like a very old game suddenly getting an update. Keep, quintuple-A publishers, your storied pomp. Give me your ancient, your forgotten, your games that run in Unreal Engine 1 and whose default controls make heavy use of the numpad. That's what gets me excited.

So the fact that Serious Sam 2, 21 years of age, has just got Steam achievements and a lil' patch? That's the good stuff, right there.

(Image credit: Croteam)

Croteam's been touching up Serious Sam 2 for a little while now, much to my delight. Last October, the game got a big glow-up to mark its 20th anniversary, bringing the aforementioned mods into the game and generally getting things spick and span. Five years before that, it got a 15th-anniversary update.

All this to say: see you back here in five years, when Croteam patches the game to work on the HoloLens headsets we're all wearing in the Water Wars.

Serious Sam 2 update 2.2

General

  • Implemented 30 Steam Achievements 
  • Added Auto Aim profile option to the Controller Options menus
  • Updated fonts and added missing Croatian character

Serious Sam 2

  • The secret treasure can no longer remain inaccessible behind a fence on Freezepad level
  • Fixed crash when the secret snowman appears on Freezepad level
  • Fixed crash when attempting to join a match using an IP address
  • Fixed transparency issues with text strings in the Save Menu
  • Updated Extras Menu

InSamnity! 2

  • Restored the 3rd-person tool part mover that was lost during the Steam version port

Renovation

  • Fixed an issue where custom enemies did not play their death animation and remained standing
  • Fixed incorrect firing behavior when the player stands with their back to a wall while using a double shotgun combo
  • Adjusted the size of the level description area in the loading menu
  • Added new menu items introduced with the base game update
2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.