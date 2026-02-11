After 21 years, Serious Sam 2 gets Steam achievements (and a new patch)
Sam now 20% more serious.
Few things thrill me like a very old game suddenly getting an update. Keep, quintuple-A publishers, your storied pomp. Give me your ancient, your forgotten, your games that run in Unreal Engine 1 and whose default controls make heavy use of the numpad. That's what gets me excited.
So the fact that Serious Sam 2, 21 years of age, has just got Steam achievements and a lil' patch? That's the good stuff, right there.
Serious Sam 2 update 2.2 dropped yesterday, bringing with it 30 new cheevos for "your number 142451 no deaths, colt-only, left-handed, no damage, blindfolded Serious Sam 2 run!" They forgot to add: played on a saxophone.
They're, you know, full of achievement stuff: kill 20,000 enemies, find all the secrets in a level, that kind of thing. Nothing too outre, though there are a bundle of eight hidden achievements you may have to use your noggin (or Google) to uncover.
As for the patch? There's some fairly meaty stuff in there. The game's controller options (also, Serious Sam 2 has controller options) now have an auto-aim profile, a few crashes and bugs have been fixed, and the integrated InSamnity! 2 mod has "Restored the third-person tool part mover that was lost during the Steam version port."
The integrated Renovation mod, likewise, received some tweaks and fixes. You can find the full patch notes down below.
Croteam's been touching up Serious Sam 2 for a little while now, much to my delight. Last October, the game got a big glow-up to mark its 20th anniversary, bringing the aforementioned mods into the game and generally getting things spick and span. Five years before that, it got a 15th-anniversary update.
All this to say: see you back here in five years, when Croteam patches the game to work on the HoloLens headsets we're all wearing in the Water Wars.
Serious Sam 2 update 2.2
General
- Implemented 30 Steam Achievements
- Added Auto Aim profile option to the Controller Options menus
- Updated fonts and added missing Croatian character
Serious Sam 2
- The secret treasure can no longer remain inaccessible behind a fence on Freezepad level
- Fixed crash when the secret snowman appears on Freezepad level
- Fixed crash when attempting to join a match using an IP address
- Fixed transparency issues with text strings in the Save Menu
- Updated Extras Menu
InSamnity! 2
- Restored the 3rd-person tool part mover that was lost during the Steam version port
Renovation
- Fixed an issue where custom enemies did not play their death animation and remained standing
- Fixed incorrect firing behavior when the player stands with their back to a wall while using a double shotgun combo
- Adjusted the size of the level description area in the loading menu
- Added new menu items introduced with the base game update
