I give up: They're doing no-hit Souls trilogy runs with a saxophone now
None of my accomplishments mean anything.
In dark times, the indomitable human spirit continues, relentlessly, to triumph. Such is the lesson imparted to us by Dr Doot, the sax symbol who most recently graced our pages for 100%ing Silksong using his trademark saxophone controller and declaring it's not even the hardest game he's sax'd.
Well, chalk up another win for the Dootster. As noted by GamesRadar, the good doctor has completed his no-hit run of Dark Souls the first, attaining hitless victory over Gwyn, Lord of Cinder with a song in his heart and also in his saxophone. Combine that with his previous no-hit wins in Dark Souls 2 and 3 (and Elden Ring, by the by) and you've got the full combo: a hitless, sax-based run of the entire Souls trilogy, a feat presumably unparalleled through all human history.
To be fair, Gwyn went down like a chump. Dr Doot was using a sorcery build that made total mincemeat of the old guy. Rather than a nailbiter finish, it was more of a one-punch (one-doot) man situation. Still, our hero was rightly pleased with his achievement.
"The World's First Sax-Controlled Dark Souls No-Hit Run has been DOOTED!" wrote Dr Doot in a post on X. "I just beat Dark Souls without getting hit by a single enemy/trap while playing the game on an electric sax!!! I now can officially say that I have beaten THE ENTIRE DARK SOULS TRILOGY HITLESS ON A SAX!!!"
If you're curious as to how this works, it's actually pretty simple. Each note on the Doc's sax is tied to a different input. So you might blow an A to advance and a D to hit. If you knew which note was tied to which symbol, you could presumably envision every move he's doing from audio alone in your mind palace. I don't know why you would, but you could.
The World's First Sax-Controlled Dark Souls No-Hit Run has been DOOTED!I just beat Dark Souls without getting hit by a single enemy/trap while playing the game on an electric sax!!!I now can officially say that I have beaten THE ENTIRE DARK SOULS TRILOGY HITLESS ON A SAX!!! pic.twitter.com/Bo0FrCBfQtJanuary 3, 2026
Anyway, next up on Dr Doot's playlist is a 112% Hollow Knight run played, of course, on sax. In other news, I've resolved to never say I'm good at a videogame ever again.
