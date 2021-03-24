Popular

Serious Sam 2 gets a seriously big update 15 years after launch

By

New gun, new maps, rocket jumping and more.

Whatever the hell is going on in Serious Sam 2
(Image credit: Croteam)

Like a headless bomber screaming out of some unseen bush, Serious Sam 2 has been ambushed by an explosive new update 15 years after its original release.

Arriving as part of the series' 20th Anniversary Celebrations, Serious Sam 2's free 2.90 update is a real big'un. The patch introduces a new BeamGun (based on a concept from the original Serious Sam) and flamethrower, alongside 12 previously unreleased multiplayer arenas. All weapons can now be dual-wielded, while Sam can now sprint and rocket jump around levels, guided by a new radar system. 

The update was headed up by modder-turned-Croteam developer Nathan "DwK" Brown, who pitched the update while there was a spare minute during the development of Serious Sam 4.

"I had some downtime after Sam 4 was released and was looking through the Serious Sam 2 Steam forum posts and I thought the game could use a little love," Brown wrote in a short Q&A. "It's a great game. It's the game that really turned me into a game developer. So I suggested a simple patch. I was told to spend some real-time on it, maybe add a few options from my InSamnity! 2 mod."

It's an overhaul that seems to dramatically change how Serious Sam 2 fundamentally plays, and should make the game well worth a revisit. Thankfully, it also comes with a good deal of bug fixes and changes to make the game more appealing in 2021, upscaling UI elements and fonts to be a little less crunchy on modern displays.

Fancy a shot? Serious Sam 2 is currently 20% off on Steam as part of the series' 20th Anniversary sale, with a completely remastered soundtrack set to hit Steam and streaming platforms "soon".

Natalie Clayton

A one-time dog sledder, pancake flipper, alien wrangler and indie darling, Nat now scours the internet looking for the hottest PC gaming news. Destined to become Scotland's first Battlemech pilot.
See comments