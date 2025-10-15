A very silly Battlefield 6 bug is letting players levitate by smacking drones with hammers

There are few videogame pastimes as treasured as trying to stand on a flying object. Sadly, while it's possible to land on an enemy player's flying fighter jet—you should see that clip if you haven't already—Battlefield 6 won't let you take to the skies on a teammate's recon drone.

Unless you hit it with a sledgehammer.

The wildest glitch in Battlefield 6. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/A0k1I32mRdOctober 15, 2025

In the last 24 hours, clips have started circulating of players able to gain unparalleled verticality with a kind of bug that makes you wonder, "What was the person who discovered this even doing?" Typically, standing on a drone in BF6 doesn't achieve much: As soon as its controller moves it, you'll slide off.

But as this clip from Charlie Intel demonstrates on X, standing on a stationary recon drone and clonking it with a sledgehammer causes an almost-definitely-unintended physics interaction that launches the drone and its surfer directly upwards. Because the motion isn't coming from the drone pilot's inputs, the rider is able to keep their footing.

The drone will start drifting downwards after ascending, but in a delightful rejection of our earthly physics, the bug's repeatable while airborne: Continuing to bludgeon the drone will provide additional height. Unsurprisingly, this can offer a pretty substantial advantage to snipers with a cooperative recon assistant, providing a shooting platform wherever they'd like that lets them snipe from dozens—if not hundreds—of meters in the air. It can also serve as a quick elevator to the top of BF6's taller buildings.

The BF6 drone glitch is absolutely generational pic.twitter.com/WJls3MyxfaOctober 15, 2025

Of course, crouching on a recon drone doesn't provide much protective cover, so you probably won't last very long once you're up there. And let's be real: You'll deserve whatever scorn you get in the process.

While I'm sure it'll be exploited to nefarious ends before the end of its likely brief lifespan, it's a delightful bug while it lasts. I can only hope I'll be blessed with my own sighting of synchronized sledgehammer aerialists—assuming they don't start taking potshots at me while they're hovering up to heaven.