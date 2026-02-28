Desert Strike spiritual successor Cleared Hot's next update brings better Steam Deck support and arcade missions, but I'm more excited about using my winch to slingshot missiles back at enemies: 'I've been waiting months to work on this again'

Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sometimes in life, you just need to climb in a big helicopter and blow stuff up from an isometric perspective. Some people (me) might even say it's an essential part of the human experience. Yet this foundational tier on Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs has been cruelly denied humanity for decades.
Fortunately, thousands of players are now one step closer to self-actualisation thanks to last year's launch of Cleared Hot. Not Knowing Corporation's helicopter action game brings back the destructive joys of 1992's Desert Strike and its environmentally diverse children.
Currently hovering in Steam early access, the spiritual Strike successor is preparing to winch up its next update from the Hellfire-blasted ground. Chapter 1B will bring a bunch of new features to the experience, which I'll discuss shortly. But the addition I'm most excited about is to something that's technically already in Cleared Hot that shows why it has so much potential.
Like the original Strike games, Cleared Hot furnishes your chopper with a winch-powered grapple that you can use to grab items from the ground. This includes obvious things like health and ammunition boosters. But since Cleared Hot is infused with wonderfully springy physics, it also means you can pluck enemy infantry from the ground and throw them around, or grab a shipping crate and turn your chopper into a flying wrecking ball.
You can even snatch enemy missiles out of the air and slingshot them back at your foes, delivering fiery death served with a side of irony. It's the kind of mechanical flourish you can sell an entire game on. Yet as Not Knowing Corporation's Colin Karpfinger explains, the ability wasn't all that rewarding in its initial form:
"I know this isn't a top priority," Karpfinger writes (wrongly, in my opinion). "But I've been waiting months to work on this again. Basically, this was possible before but not super rewarding because it didn't work w[ith] all the missiles and when it did work, they didn't do much damage."
The next update, named Chapter 1B, will address this. "Now the missiles can be more reliably redirected back to the turret (or NPC) that fired them, and they will do 3X the normal damage if you pull it off." That seems like an appropriate reward for lassoing a missile midair and whipping it back into your enemy's face.
Better missile catching isn't the only feature Chapter 1B will bring. The update also improves Steam deck performance by 30%, introduces optional arcade missions ranging from a survival mode to more eclectic options like skeet shooting and missile-based minigolf, and a new water system that creates dramatic splash effects when debris and detritus from your explosive assaults falls into it.
Apparently, there were further additions planned for Chapter 1B, like a new chopper and helicopter customisation. But these have been "postponed" for now. "We did this in the interest of getting this update out quickly while starting production on Chapter 2", Karpfinger explains. "Our main priority is getting you the main campaign content as fast as we can."
That second Chapter will swap out Chapter 1's arid landscapes for a rainforest environment, paying tribute to Desert Strike's sequel Jungle Strike. It sounds like Chapter 2 is still a ways out, but Chapter 1B will arrive on March 17.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
