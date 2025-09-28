After stumbling out of the gate with poor sales as a PS5 exclusive, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth director says it's 'doing very well on both PS5 and PC,' while 'a lot of the content is already playable' in the upcoming third game

Speaking to Automaton, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi assured fans that sales of the game have improved since a 2024 Square Enix financial report showed it underperforming, while work on a third game in the Remake trilogy continues apace.

“The second entry, FFVII Rebirth, has been doing very well on both PS5 and PC," said Hamaguchi. "I know some fans have expressed concerns, but please rest assured, we’ll be able to deliver a proper, high-quality third installment.

“Development is going extremely well, and the game is shaping up nicely. A lot of the content is already playable, and the game’s direction and form are firmly set in place. Right now, the team is united around refining everything.”

Both Final Fantasy 16 and 7: Rebirth underperformed in sales according to a May 2024 internal report that was made public last September. Notably, the report was written before either game got its eventual PC port. FF16 came to PC in September 2024, 15 months after PS5, and Rebirth in January 2025, just under a year out from PS5.

Square Enix is one of the only non-first party companies to still do this, and unlike Rockstar, no longer commands the kind of universal, "drop everything and play" popularity to be able to set its own (baffling) terms when it comes to timed console exclusivity. Going back a little further, FF7 Remake made the unforced error of first being an Epic Store exclusive (remember those?) 20 months after its PS4 launch, only coming to Steam another six months after that.

Square Enix seems to be more aware of how the board's laid out at this point though. Last May it committed to "aggressively pursue" a new strategy "designed to win over PC users." Having Final Fantasy 7: Revengeance or whatever it winds up being called launch on PC day and date with the PS5 (PS6?) version would be suitably aggressive in my book.