Renewed hopes of a Nier: Automata sequel as the cult action RPG's 9th-anniversary livestream ends with a teasing message

Congratulations for keeping strange and wonderful games alive everyone. It took nine years, but Nier: Automata has now sold over 10 million copies worldwide. While technically a sequel to 2010's Nier Replicant, itself a spin-off of the fifth ending of Drakengard—I know, Nier is confusing—Automata is a perfect entry point into the series for new players, which has probably helped it become so popular.

The official Nier X account shared the following tweet today, February 20: "NieR:Automata has shipped and digitally sold over 10M copies worldwide! Glory to mankind." That sure is a lot of copies. Naturally, fans are in the replies asking when the next game is coming out.

NieR:Automata has shipped and digitally sold over 10M copies worldwide!Glory to mankind. pic.twitter.com/wDTwVFdGDzFebruary 20, 2026

Unfortunately, series creator Yoko Taro said last year, "People often ask me why I don't make a sequel to Nier, or why I'm not working, but that's because I've had so many projects that have been discontinued lately." Somehow, 10 million copies isn't enough of an audience to guarantee a successful return on a new Nier game. 10 million! That's a 10 followed by six zeroes, and it still isn't enough. The devs previously said they would "gladly say yes to anything for money," but apparently that doesn't include making another Nier game.

However, that could be about to change. A 9th-anniversary livestream earlier today on the Square Enix YouTube channel ended with the message "Nier: Automata to be continued…" The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley even shared a screenshot of the teaser on X. Does he know something that we don't, or is he just a big 2B fan?

Whatever the case, this teaser has stirred up fan hopes of a sequel. Some people are sceptical and think this could simply be news of another crossover, but hopefully we're about to get another fully fledged Nier game.

For those of you who haven't played Automata—at least 7.999 billion of you by my count—it's about androids fighting a war against machines, and honestly that's as much as you should know, it's best to play it as unspoiled as possible. Explaining it would take an age, anyway. "I aimed for a story I'd have trouble grasping myself," Yoko Taro says.

Despite the convoluted story that takes multiple playthroughs to even experience fully, it's a beloved game by many. Our own Nier: Automata review noted it's "a remarkable game with an incredible amount of style, personality, and flair." So, it's well worth checking out. Maybe if we get those numbers up to 11 million we'll finally get a sequel.