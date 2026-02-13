The Outer Worlds deliberately doesn't do racial or gender discrimination in order to zero in on class, but 'that made the tone of the game feel off,' says director Tim Cain
Even people in the same social class have their differences.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
In a new video from The Outer Worlds director and Fallout co-creator Tim Cain, he talks us through tone in videogames. Tone is a tough thing to nail down. It's easy to feel, but hard to describe and harder still to execute well. Cain points to The Outer Worlds and its strict adherence to only portraying a particular type of discrimination as an example of why its tone felt off to a lot of players.
"One thing we did have as a rule was, we didn't want discrimination that was racial or gender[-based], like misogyny, or any kind of other discrimination except discrimination based on societal class, and then you could tell all your discrimination stories through that lens," Cain says. In its attempt to make its message and tone clear, it seems The Outer Worlds may have oversimplified to the point of causing confusion.
"That made the tone of the game feel off to many people because they were like, 'I think what they're talking about is a discrimination thing,'" Cain says. "But it was always, 'I don't like you because you're a janitor and not a doctor,' or something along those lines."
It does feel a bit naive to try to explore class in a vacuum, even in a game where you go to space. Being exploited by our capitalist economy sucks for everyone getting thrown into the meat grinder, but women get called dramatic while men get pain killers even though they've all had their limbs chewed up by the machine.
Cain concludes, "it's really hard to define and quantify tone," and different department heads are often at odds with each other, too. Cain says an artist might want a weapon locked to a specific class because it suits the visual identity, but a game designer then has to think about loot tables and if other players will be disappointed they can't use the shiny toy. Someone has to step in and make a decision: preserve the tone, or not?
The Outer Worlds and its sequel are very clearly anticapitalist in their messaging, but as our own Online Editor Fraser Brown writes of The Outer Worlds 2's "toothless satire of capitalism," "Obsidian has absolutely nothing to say about the ideologies that push the game forward, beyond just pointing at them and saying 'Look, isn't this awful?', which, you know, duh."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.
A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.
His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.