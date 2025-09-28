Magic: The Gathering cards featuring Dwight from The Office are a step too far for some, though others think they're 'so bad its circling back to being funny'
Still classier than Funko Pops.
"I'm rarely at a loss for words," says Saffron Olive on the hive of scum and villainy formerly known as Twitter, "but I honestly have no idea what to say about the Dwight from the Office Secret Lair drop."
Others have eagerly stepped in to fill the gap. Over on the MagicTCG subreddit, HiroProtagonest says, "I don't wanna associate with someone who'd buy merch for The Office", though in another thread Raevelry says, "This is so bad its circling back to being funny Like, this is a HIGH QUALITY shitpost cringe, its almost impressive, all of these fit his 'lore', they're well drawn, amazing lore text".
Secret lairs are mini-sets containing a handful of cards a regular Magic expansion wouldn't have room for. A lot of them present alternate art, with guests like Junji Ito invited to present their own take on iconic cards, though since the best-selling Walking Dead secret lair back in 2020 they've often been crossovers. While more thematically matching crossovers like Final Fantasy tend to get full-size sets, secret lair crossovers provide a space for something smaller and often a bit more light-hearted, like Hatsune Miku or Monty Python.
And this is how now Dwight from The Office arrives in Magic. As announced in a roundup of October's secret lairs, he'll be getting his own six-card "drop" alongside fantasy artist Kieran Yanner, Iron Maiden, Jaws, and Furby. You might expect the Furby cards to attract the most controversy, but apparently it's Rainn Wilson as a muscular farmer holding a giant turnip on a reskin of the Swords to Plowshares card that crosses the line.
Admittedly I've never seen the American version of The Office, but I'm struggling to have an opinion about this. Magic did a Fortnite-themed secret lair in 2021, so complaints about "Fortnite-ification" are a bit late to the party, and as someone who has read a bunch of Magic comic books and short stories I don't think the sanctity of the game's official setting is really worth preserving. I'm just going to shrug and move on with my day if that's OK with you.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
