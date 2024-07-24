Monty Python is the next Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair crossover, in a trend that feels increasingly like Hasbro has a board full of IPs and a box full of darts

Every time I think I've mentally adjusted to Magic: The Gathering's crossovers, a new one comes along and further discombobulates me. Hatsune Miku and King Arthur from Monty Python and the Holy Grail will soon be able to share the same deck in the same TCG. What a time to be alive.

The crossover event is part of Magic: The Gathering's "Secret Lair" series—essentially, a bunch of normal cards get reskinned as part of ongoing collaborations with artists and properties. The set will take place in two parts—one with five cards, the other with three (plus a token). Courtesy of IGN's exclusive preview, here are the nine cards you'll be able to get your hands on, plus the card art as shared on the Magic: The Gathering subreddit.

Tim the Enchanter, replacing the "Prodigal Sorcerer".

Bring out your Dead!, replacing "Buried Alive".

Tis But A Scratch!, which, in a genius move, replaces "Dismember".

We want… A SHRUBBERY!, which replaces "Three Visits."

The Bridge of Death, which replaces "Door to Nothingness".

Sir Bedivere's Tales, which replaces "Ashnod's Altar.

Castle of Aaargh, which replaces "Dark Depths."

The Black Beast of Aaargh, which replaces "Marit Lage".

My favourite by far: A two-sided card replacing "Birds of Paradise" which lets you choose between an African and a European Swallow. No hints as to their unladen air-speed velocity, alas.

I poke fun in the headline above—but I've gotta say that the card selection is extremely on-point. Speaking to IGN, secret lair senior product designer Daniel Nguyen remarks: "We think deeply about everything that goes into these drops. Every aspect you can consider, I’m thinking about that all day long and losing sleep over it sometimes."

It's also something with a bit of precedent—as the exclusive notes, both The Evil Dead and The Princess Bride, movies that came out in 1983 and 1987, respectively, have had their own MTG drops before. Still, it feels very "crossover capitalism"—and I wonder if everything from my childhood's going to get turned into a trading card or a Fortnite microtransaction at some point.

But I suppose I could just be being an old curmudgeon about it. If you're into Magic: The Gathering and a fan of Monty Python, I can very much imagine getting to croon "Bring out your Dead!" while you dismantle your mate's life points would tickle your fancy. If you're part of that particular flying circus, you can go ahead and sign up for updates on the Secret Lair website posthaste.