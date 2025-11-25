With the rapid-fire pacing of Black Ops 7, fully-automatic weapons have been hogging the spotlight. It's time to accept the truth: You've all been sleeping on the X9 Maverick, and the best X9 Maverick loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will help you dominate lobbies from a safe distance.

This three-round burst assault rifle needs a little bit of love since it starts out fairly weak without attachments, but it rewards dedication with incredible recoil control and solid damage. You can even start grinding for this X9 Maverick loadout early on since the gun is unlocked at level 28.

Best X9 Maverick loadout in Black Ops 7

Optic : Lethal Tools ELO

: Lethal Tools ELO Muzzle : Novaburst Brake

: Novaburst Brake Barrel : 16" OS-Density Barrel

: 16" OS-Density Barrel Underbarrel : EAM Steady-90 Grip

: EAM Steady-90 Grip Rear Grip : Granulated OM1 Grip

: Granulated OM1 Grip Stock : Specter-X Guard Stock

: Specter-X Guard Stock Laser : 3MW Motion Strike Laser

: 3MW Motion Strike Laser Fire Mods: Bolt Carrier Group

Here's the build code so you can import it into your game: A04-B6JJB-9EM33-1. Just open the loadout menu, select the X9 Maverick, and select the little gun icon next to the "create new build" button.

I know what you're thinking—that's a lot of attachments. You're right, because the X9 Maverick goes crazy with the Gunfighter Wildcard. Zero recoil, excellent range, you want it, you got it.

The 16" OS-Density Barrel is the cornerstone of this build. It increases the magazine capacity to a whopping 51 bullets while also reducing vertical recoil. The gun reloads a bit slower, but with over 50 bullets, you'll have more than enough rounds to buy time until you get a safe moment.

Paired with the Novaburst Brake and Granulated OM1 Grip, both of which reduce first shot recoil, the X9 Maverick becomes a bonafide laser beam. To completely eliminate the chances of recoil, the Specter-X Guard Stock boosts stability even further.

The EAM Steady-90 Grip helps out with recoil too, but it's really there to give you a bit more mobility and movement speed to compensate for the other attachments' tradeoffs.

All those stability improvements are necessary to offset the penalties of the Bolt Carrier Group, another key part of this build. This attachment boosts the X9 Maverick's fire rate, reducing the odds of you getting killed in between bursts.

Honestly, you can ignore the 3MW Motion Strike Laser if you really don't want to broadcast your position to enemies, but the boost to range and recoil stabilization is so nice to have. At least the laser is only visible in ADS. Just don't hold angles for too long and you'll be fine.

If you'd rather go for something stealthier, then swap out the Novaburst Brake for the Monolithic Suppressor. This attachment still reigns supreme in Black Ops 7, and the penalties to ADS speed and aim walking steadiness don't affect that much in the greater scheme of things.

Black Ops 7 X9 Maverick class setup

You should rock these grenades, perks, and equipment with this X9 Maverick loadout:

Wildcard : Gunfighter

: Gunfighter Field Upgrade : Squad Link

: Squad Link Tactical : EMP Grenade

: EMP Grenade Lethal : Point Turret

: Point Turret Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Perk 3: Bankroll

This class is ridiculously strong for objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint, and the equipment and perks double down on that.

EMP Grenades completely shut down pesky streaks like DAWGs, and Point Turrets are great for scoring bonus damage against enemies who aren't paying attention. Toss a Squad Link down every now and then to keep the bonus points rolling in, too.

The Ghost perk will keep you hidden while you reposition. It's a popular perk for a reason, and with the abundance of Scout Pulses in every lobby, you'll have the upper hand against enemies who think they have all the intel they need.

Fast Hands pairs perfectly with the big magazine in this X9 Maverick build, letting you reload faster or swap to your sidearm more quickly in a pinch.

Finally, Bankroll is essential for this class setup. It gives you +150 score toward Scorestreaks at the start of each life. With Squad Link and all the other support items in this loadout, you'll be showered in points for streaks.

Pair that with low cost Scorestreaks like the UAV and Care Package—both of which have the Dispatcher Overclock that reduces point requirements—and you'll have a nonstop supply of streaks.