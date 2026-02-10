How to kill Vox Engines in Helldivers 2
Silence the voice of Cyberstan by going for this weak spot.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
If you've just dropped into the hellish battlefield of Cyberstan in Helldivers 2, you're likely already wondering how to kill a Vox Engine. These are the heaviest new Automaton enemy—a rolling arsenal of lasers, miniguns, and rocket barrages, and they're seemingly very tanky, at least to conventional explosives, orbitals and airstrikes.
Well, after getting far too close for comfort, I've found the best way to kill these behemoths—a secret weak spot, if you will. Below I'll explain where to find it so you can destroy these troublesome foes quickly, though you're probably not going to like what's involved. I certainly didn't.
What's the Vox Engine weakness in Helldivers 2?
Vox Engines are some of the tankiest automaton constructs in Helldivers 2, and it feels like they can take even more hits than a Factory Strider. Still, they do have a definite weakpoint—the underbelly. If you run under a Vox Engine, between its two sets of tracks, you'll see a glowing spot that you can shoot or throw Thermite onto. I found that a couple of Thermite grenades did the job.
Obviously, getting underneath a Vox Engine is a challenge when they have a 360-degree firing arc with their side-mounted miniguns. I'd suggest taking a shield generator and using cover to get as close as you can before making the run in. You can also take out Vox Engines the old-fashioned way with overwhelming firepower. Think Orbital Lasers, Hellbombs (whether laser-guided or back-mounted), or just a whole load of thermite grenades tossed all over it.
If you're struggling with Vox Engines in general, I'd suggest using the group shield generator Stratagem that we all have for the assault on Cyberstan. This will give you an easy way to set up a protected firing position against Vox Engines while shrugging off most of their fire for a duration. Since they are so tanky, if you're not going to crawl underneath one, teamwork and focusing them as a group will be key to taking them down.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.