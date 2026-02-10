If you've just dropped into the hellish battlefield of Cyberstan in Helldivers 2 , you're likely already wondering how to kill a Vox Engine. These are the heaviest new Automaton enemy—a rolling arsenal of lasers, miniguns, and rocket barrages, and they're seemingly very tanky, at least to conventional explosives, orbitals and airstrikes.

Well, after getting far too close for comfort, I've found the best way to kill these behemoths—a secret weak spot, if you will. Below I'll explain where to find it so you can destroy these troublesome foes quickly, though you're probably not going to like what's involved. I certainly didn't.

What's the Vox Engine weakness in Helldivers 2?

Vox Engines are some of the tankiest automaton constructs in Helldivers 2, and it feels like they can take even more hits than a Factory Strider. Still, they do have a definite weakpoint—the underbelly. If you run under a Vox Engine, between its two sets of tracks, you'll see a glowing spot that you can shoot or throw Thermite onto. I found that a couple of Thermite grenades did the job.

Obviously, getting underneath a Vox Engine is a challenge when they have a 360-degree firing arc with their side-mounted miniguns. I'd suggest taking a shield generator and using cover to get as close as you can before making the run in. You can also take out Vox Engines the old-fashioned way with overwhelming firepower. Think Orbital Lasers, Hellbombs (whether laser-guided or back-mounted), or just a whole load of thermite grenades tossed all over it.

If you're struggling with Vox Engines in general, I'd suggest using the group shield generator Stratagem that we all have for the assault on Cyberstan. This will give you an easy way to set up a protected firing position against Vox Engines while shrugging off most of their fire for a duration. Since they are so tanky, if you're not going to crawl underneath one, teamwork and focusing them as a group will be key to taking them down.