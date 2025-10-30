If you want to change the appearance of Fortnite's new Sidekick pets you have to buy them again each time

Years ago, Fortnite added pets as backpack bling you could carry around. Having a personal handbag dog wasn't quite the same thing as having an actual mobile pet who can run and chase and so on, but Fortnite's finally getting those with the addition of Sidekicks.

As Epic's introductory spiel says, "Sidekicks are new pals in Fortnite that join your adventures in Battle Royale, LEGO® Fortnite, developer-made experiences, and more. Enjoy their company as they react to the world around you!"

It then immediately leaps into an explanation of the customizable appearance options for your new Sidekick, and makes sure to warn that, "Your choices are permanent, so make sure to preview the Appearance before locking it in." So yeah, if you change the color of your pet dino-lizard or banana dog, they'll be stuck that way forever.

You can, however, give them a different vest whenever you want, as outfit cosmetics aren't locked-in. And if you do change your mind about their appearance, you can give Epic some more of your money to buy another forever friend, as a Player Support answer explains. "Yes, you can purchase a Sidekick multiple times and give them different Appearances. However, each Sidekick customization you own in your Locker must be unique. Duplicate Appearances are not allowed."

This decision has gone over about as well as you'd expect on the Fortnite subreddit. "What, are we doing Roblox monetization now?" asks the top discussion post, which has pulled in a couple hundred comments today.

The first Sidekick coming to Fortnite is Peels, who you can unlock as part of the Battle Pass starting on November 1. Additional Sidekicks, including Bonesy, Spike, and Lil' Raptor, will arrive in the shop on November 7, and if you already own the Bonesy Back Bling you'll get Bonesy as a Sidekick for free. Though they don't have any effect on gameplay, having a Sidekick equipped will earn Sidekick Points, which you can spend unlocking even more cosmetics.