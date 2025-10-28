You can get every single one of Telltale's The Walking Dead seasons for $5—which is around $1 per 10 hours of game

Steam's rustled up an Indie Horror Showcase, which means a lot of great games are on sale. I'm not a horror aficionado myself (I am allergic to jumpscares, and also a big baby) but I have played The Walking Dead series by Telltale, because everyone has, and also there aren't that many ooga-boogas in it so me and my fragile heart are safe.

Meaning, while I can't recommend any of the doubtless excellent horror games currently on sale, I can go ahead and say: Holy crap, you can get all the seasons of Telltale's The Walking Dead for $5/£4.19 right now. That's not 'each' by the way, that's five bucks for the whole lot. Seasons 1-4, 400 days, and the Michonne side-story as a treat.

Per the Steam page's own estimation that the runtime of all four seasons is "over 50 hours of gameplay", that's one smackeroon for every 10 hours of totally not crying over Lee and Clementine, who told you I did that? Look, it was years ago.

In all seriousness, even if you don't plan to rinse through all 50 hours, this is still a pretty good deal for however long you plan to plug into the series. I checked out after Season 2, but we still gave the penultimate season a solid 70% in our review, which ain't half bad.

And that first season? Hoo boy. Telltale's particular brand of "you're-impacting-the-story-but-not-really" might've lost its lustre somewhat, but Season 1 is still great. It's a slice of gaming history so potent that it carried Telltale through a whole bunch of other franchises.

I mean, sure, there was the studio's untimely demise in 2018. And then its timely resurrection in 2019, but—listen, the point is that Season 1 is very good. I also didn't hate Season 2, even if it was grim as all hell.

Besides, any asterisks I could plonk over my recommendations are entirely obliterated by the fact that this thing is five bucks, which is cheap enough that it might be worth buying just to neatly organise your Steam library alone. The deal ends on Steam November 3.