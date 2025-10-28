You can get every single one of Telltale's The Walking Dead seasons for $5—which is around $1 per 10 hours of game

It won't cost you an arm.

Steam's rustled up an Indie Horror Showcase, which means a lot of great games are on sale. I'm not a horror aficionado myself (I am allergic to jumpscares, and also a big baby) but I have played The Walking Dead series by Telltale, because everyone has, and also there aren't that many ooga-boogas in it so me and my fragile heart are safe.

Meaning, while I can't recommend any of the doubtless excellent horror games currently on sale, I can go ahead and say: Holy crap, you can get all the seasons of Telltale's The Walking Dead for $5/£4.19 right now. That's not 'each' by the way, that's five bucks for the whole lot. Seasons 1-4, 400 days, and the Michonne side-story as a treat.

I mean, sure, there was the studio's untimely demise in 2018. And then its timely resurrection in 2019, but—listen, the point is that Season 1 is very good. I also didn't hate Season 2, even if it was grim as all hell.

