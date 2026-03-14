Get up to 85% off the Dead Space games in EA's franchise sale, including Motive's excellent remake that will probably never see a successor

In space, no one can hear you scream "The Dead Space remake is 85% off!" So it's a good thing that I'm not in space, or, indeed, screaming. Yes, EA is currently selling all the Dead Space games in a way that won't cost you an arm and a leg, including Visceral Games' trilogy and EA Motive's 2023 overhaul.

Said remake is probably the best deal of the bunch, with EA dropping the price from $60(£50) to $9 (£7.50). The remake is a largely faithful recreation of Dead Space in the Frostbite engine. But it does add a few extras that weren't present in the original, like full voice acting for protagonist Isaac Clarke, free-floating Zero-G as seen in Dead Space 2, and a gnarly Necromorph peeling system that accidentally turns the Force Gun into the game's best weapon by letting you blow an enemy's skin off in one go.

Basically, it's great, and definitely worth that price. Sadly, EA has seemingly deigned not to give the similarly excellent Dead Space 2 the same treatment. You can still play the sequel in its 2011 form, however, and if you haven't, you should. It's a faster-paced, more action-heavy follow-up to the original that amps up just about everything seen in the original. It's incredibly cheap, too; you can pick it up at just $4 (£3.60).

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Dead Space 3 is also available at the same price as Dead Space 2. It's nowhere near as good as the first two, frankly. But at $4 it offers some acceptable action, especially if you play it cooperatively. You can also buy the original Dead Space at $8 (£7.20). I'm not sure why you'd do this when you can grab the remake for a few pennies more. It's still a great game, don't get me wrong. But the remake does pretty much the same stuff with better visuals and welcome mechanical improvements.

Dead Space Official Launch Trailer | Humanity Ends Here - YouTube Watch On

All discounts end on March 16. Will a flurry of Dead Space sales encourage EA to greenlight a Dead Space 2 remake, or possibly even a Dead Space 4? Honestly, it's unlikely. Dead Space's creator pitched a fourth game in the series to EA in 2024, but the company flatly rejected it.

Indeed, EA seems increasingly unsatisfied with any of its franchises that aren't EA Sports FC. In February, it laid off developers from its recent reboot of Skate, though admittedly player counts have fallen sharply since it launched in September last year. But even the colossal success of Battlefield 6 wasn't enough to protect DICE from layoffs in March.

Then again, I thought Konami had given up on making anything that wasn't eFootball, but the publisher's return to developing Silent Hill and Metal Gear games has been a total success. Could the same thing happen with EA in five years' time? I doubt it, but you never know.