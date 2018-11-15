After some uncertainty, Telltale Games is closing for good

The end has come for Telltale Games, which is now in the process of winding down completely. A representative of consulting firm Sherwood Partners told GameDaily.biz that it is handling the company's liquidation, while a former employee said that company's legally-mandated COBRA health insurance will come to an end on November 30.

Telltale is now in assignment proceedings, which the site explained is different from bankruptcy proceedings but leads to essentially the same result: A sell-off of the company's assets, with money raised going to creditors. A lawyer told the site that such proceedings generally involve advance consultation with those creditors to ensure they're on board, which suggests that the process could be wrapped up relatively quickly.

Also of note, Telltale CEO Pete Hawley, who said shortly after the "majority closure" that signaled the beginning of the end that the studio would continue to operate, has deleted his Twitter account. His LinkedIn profile indicates that his tenure as CEO ended this month.

It may or may not be related to the looming liquidation, but Telltale's Jurassic Park: The Game, Tales of Monkey Island, and Back to the Future: The Game have been delisted from Steam. Owners can still download them, however, and they remain available from other platforms including GOG, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Marketplace.

Telltale's assignment agreement is available in full at GameDaily.biz.