Dispatch is set to hit its fantasy 'Bull case' 3-year sales target in just 3 months, and players have gone gaga for its episodic release structure

News
By published

Turns out old-fashioned TV was onto a good thing.

Blonde Blazer, a superhero in a blue mask, with the LA skyline behind her
(Image credit: Adhoc)

I've not gotten around to it yet, but it's my understanding that Telltale-style superhero sim Dispatch is really rather good. So good that it won the heart of our Fraser Brown, who scored it 89% in his Dispatch review and called it "one of the best superhero TV shows around." And that's without all the sex scenes the devs apparently cut. Sic transit gloria mundi.

It's not just us singing the game's praises, though (but we are definitely singing them in a cooler way than everyone else). At the time of writing, Dispatch has an enviable Overwhelmingly Positive rating in its Steam reviews, numerous games crit garlands and, probably most significantly for its devs, it's set to hit its best-case-scenario three-year sales target in, oh, about three months.

Don't get him wrong, Choung's not surprised people like the game—"We were confident people would like it," he notes, but how much they like it is beyond AdHoc's wildest expectations. "I think the degree to which it would be successful is something that I certainly didn't anticipate."

(Image credit: AdHoc Studio)

Whether the studio should pursue that release cadence was a matter of some internal controversy before the game came out. "Like, should we do it this way? Should we release it all at once?" Choung recalls devs asking each other."Conventional wisdom told us we absolutely shouldn't have done what we've done... I think it's absolutely proven itself." No wonder that sequel's looking likely.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.