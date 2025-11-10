A Dispatch sequel is a whole lot more likely now that Dispatch season 1 is such a big hit: 'We're going to have to at least think about season 2 now'

The superhero workplace comedy Dispatch is something of a surprise hit: A relic of the Telltale era (and made by a studio founded by Telltale veterans), it sold one million copies in just 10 days. And even though the first 'season' of Dispatch isn't fully released yet, that success has significantly boosted the possibility of a second season.

"We're going to have to at least think about season two now," Ad Hoc Studios co-founder Pierre Shorette said in a Friends Per Second podcast interview (via GamesRadar.) "That was a question mark three weeks ago. So that's great—it's a very cool problem to have."

Three weeks ago, to clarify, was just a few days before Dispatch launched.

And it is a cool problem to have: As PC Gamer's Jody Macgregor pointed out last week, there's been no real inheritor of Telltale's legacy, which in the wake of the studio's unexpected, messy ending proved to be less enduring than we might have expected. Telltale mattered, yes, but did it really? You'd be forgiven for wondering exactly how, given the unfilled void left by its passing.

Whether Ad Hoc can or will be the Telltale for a new generation, or if Dispatch turns out to be a flash in the pan, remains an open question for now, but it's clear there's real interest here: As recorded by SteamDB, Dispatch launched to 12,707 concurrent players on Steam, a number that bounced up to 66,000 on October 29 when episodes three and four released, and then doubled from there to more than 131,000 when the fifth and sixth episodes dropped on November 5.

It's likely the game will surpass even that number when the concluding episodes arrive on November 12—and figures like that do make a very compelling argument for more, don't they?