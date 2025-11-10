A Dispatch sequel is a whole lot more likely now that Dispatch season 1 is such a big hit: 'We're going to have to at least think about season 2 now'

Ad Hoc Studio wasn't sure whether more Dispatch would be possible before it came out.

The superhero workplace comedy Dispatch is something of a surprise hit: A relic of the Telltale era (and made by a studio founded by Telltale veterans), it sold one million copies in just 10 days. And even though the first 'season' of Dispatch isn't fully released yet, that success has significantly boosted the possibility of a second season.

"We're going to have to at least think about season two now," Ad Hoc Studios co-founder Pierre Shorette said in a Friends Per Second podcast interview (via GamesRadar.) "That was a question mark three weeks ago. So that's great—it's a very cool problem to have."

It's likely the game will surpass even that number when the concluding episodes arrive on November 12—and figures like that do make a very compelling argument for more, don't they?

