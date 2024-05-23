Dave the Diver's Godzilla DLC is live now and completely free, but after November 23 it's gone forever

As promised in January, the mighty Godzilla has come to Dave the Diver, and even better, he's free. But there's a catch: You've got until November 23 to add the king kaiju to the game, and after that—like an ancient reptilian beast slowly retreating to the murky depths from whence he came—he'll be gone forever.

We wondered when the Godzilla DLC was announced whether he'd be friendly, or at least as friendly as Godzilla is inclined to be whenever he decides it's time Tokyo an ass-kicking. It turns out the answer is, sort of—and spoilers will follow, so read on with caution if you're concerned with such things.

As detailed last week on the PlayStation Blog, Godzilla has somehow been wounded, which led him to seek refuge in Blue Hole, where Dave runs into him while hunting for fish. Dave will apparently have the opportunity to do Godzilla a solid or two, which presumably pays off in the long run because Godzilla isn't the only kaiju in the neighborhood: Ebirah, horror of the deep, is also on scene, and he's a little more overtly hostile toward Dave.

Fortunately, Dave has also taken possession of a submarine belonging to the international military organization G-Force (this DLC really goes places) and so he's not totally helpless against Ebirah. But surely they're not going to put two kaiju into one DLC and not let them fight, right?

Surely not.

(Image credit: Mintrocket)

Dave the Diver's Godzilla DLC looks very weird and cool and fun, hopefully it will live up to that promise. But the limited-time availability seems strange. As explained on Steam, it breaks down like this:

Download will no longer be available after the distribution period (ends 11:59 pm PST on November 23, 2024).

If already downloaded, the DLC can be played even after the distribution period ends.

If downloaded during the distribution period, the DLC can still be deleted and reinstalled after the period ends.

No explanation is given for why it's only up for grabs until November 23; there's some speculation on Steam that developer Mintrocket only has the license for that six month window, but no official confirmation to that end that I've seen. I've reached out to Nexon to ask and will update if I receive a reply, and in the meantime, grab it while you can.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The full Dave the Diver x Godzilla DLC patch notes are below.

[Godzilla DLC Content]

1) New Missions - 3 new Godzilla DLC-exclusive missions have been added that will be available after the end of Chapter 5

- 3 new Godzilla DLC-exclusive missions have been added that will be available after the end of Chapter 5 2) New Dishes - Discover new dishes inspired by Godzilla and Ebirah

- Discover new dishes inspired by Godzilla and Ebirah 3) Sea Exploration - Collect Godzilla figures scattered through the ocean

[System Improvements]

1) Display

Updated the version number display to only be shown on the title and settings screen instead of being displayed constantly

2) Controls

Controller vibration was added to some cutscenes

Added function in “Keybind” to assign keys to mouse buttons 4 and 5

3) Sushi Restaurant

Improved the icon design for staff currently “Dispatching” to be more intuitive

4) Achievements

Improved system to update missing achievements according to the game's progress

‘Ration Eater’, ‘Dev Killer’ achievements will be updated starting with this update

5) Other improvements

Corrected the display of stars showing up in the dark part of the crescent moon

Improved the design of some DLC icons displayed in the “Load” screen

[Bug Fixes]