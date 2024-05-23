Dave the Diver's Godzilla DLC is live now and completely free, but after November 23 it's gone forever
As if Dave's adventures weren't interesting enough already, now he's caught up in the middle of a kaiju beef.
As promised in January, the mighty Godzilla has come to Dave the Diver, and even better, he's free. But there's a catch: You've got until November 23 to add the king kaiju to the game, and after that—like an ancient reptilian beast slowly retreating to the murky depths from whence he came—he'll be gone forever.
We wondered when the Godzilla DLC was announced whether he'd be friendly, or at least as friendly as Godzilla is inclined to be whenever he decides it's time Tokyo an ass-kicking. It turns out the answer is, sort of—and spoilers will follow, so read on with caution if you're concerned with such things.
As detailed last week on the PlayStation Blog, Godzilla has somehow been wounded, which led him to seek refuge in Blue Hole, where Dave runs into him while hunting for fish. Dave will apparently have the opportunity to do Godzilla a solid or two, which presumably pays off in the long run because Godzilla isn't the only kaiju in the neighborhood: Ebirah, horror of the deep, is also on scene, and he's a little more overtly hostile toward Dave.
Fortunately, Dave has also taken possession of a submarine belonging to the international military organization G-Force (this DLC really goes places) and so he's not totally helpless against Ebirah. But surely they're not going to put two kaiju into one DLC and not let them fight, right?
Surely not.
Dave the Diver's Godzilla DLC looks very weird and cool and fun, hopefully it will live up to that promise. But the limited-time availability seems strange. As explained on Steam, it breaks down like this:
- Download will no longer be available after the distribution period (ends 11:59 pm PST on November 23, 2024).
- If already downloaded, the DLC can be played even after the distribution period ends.
- If downloaded during the distribution period, the DLC can still be deleted and reinstalled after the period ends.
No explanation is given for why it's only up for grabs until November 23; there's some speculation on Steam that developer Mintrocket only has the license for that six month window, but no official confirmation to that end that I've seen. I've reached out to Nexon to ask and will update if I receive a reply, and in the meantime, grab it while you can.
The full Dave the Diver x Godzilla DLC patch notes are below.
[Godzilla DLC Content]
- 1) New Missions - 3 new Godzilla DLC-exclusive missions have been added that will be available after the end of Chapter 5
- 2) New Dishes - Discover new dishes inspired by Godzilla and Ebirah
- 3) Sea Exploration - Collect Godzilla figures scattered through the ocean
[System Improvements]
- 1) Display
- Updated the version number display to only be shown on the title and settings screen instead of being displayed constantly
- 2) Controls
- Controller vibration was added to some cutscenes
- Added function in “Keybind” to assign keys to mouse buttons 4 and 5
- 3) Sushi Restaurant
- Improved the icon design for staff currently “Dispatching” to be more intuitive
- 4) Achievements
- Improved system to update missing achievements according to the game's progress
- ‘Ration Eater’, ‘Dev Killer’ achievements will be updated starting with this update
- 5) Other improvements
- Corrected the display of stars showing up in the dark part of the crescent moon
- Improved the design of some DLC icons displayed in the “Load” screen
[Bug Fixes]
- 1) Bosses
- Fixed an issue where the game would not load properly after choosing "Give up and return" during the battle against the Wolf Eel
- [Chapter 4] Fixed an issue with where Dave’s headlight would turn off during battle with <spoiler>
- 2) Missions
- Fixed an issue with progressing through some missions during chapter 7
- Fixed an issue where progression was unavailable if the Tuna Tutorial and the task ‘Call Duff’ from the ‘Duff’s Pink Delivery’ mission were overlapped
- Fixed an issue where, in specific situations, the task did not move on to 'Ask Bancho to Cook a Dish' during the “Treat Ramo” mission
- [Chapter 4] Fixed an issue that occurred in certain circumstances during the puzzle mission in the <spoiler>
- 3) Sea Exploration
- Fixed an issue where some weapons and items spawned on the map would disappear after visiting a different area
- Fixed an issue where the quantity of roes obtained from a dive and the quantity of roes in the Fish Farm were displayed differently
- Fixed the issue where the Moray Eel’s tail would be visible in unnatural situations
- Fixed an issue where fish would sometimes spawn in awkward spots
- Improved the animation of opened weapon/oxygen chests disappearing
- 4) Sushi Restaurant
- Fixed an issue where Seahorse Skewers were unavailable at the Branch
- Fixed an issue where Branch Managers weren’t working efficiently in certain situations
- Fixed an issue that prevented interaction with Otto at the Sushi Restaurant if certain missions were overlapped
- Fixed an issue where speech bubbles were displayed incorrectly after customers left in certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where the dispatch result popup would appear during tutorials
- 5) Smartphone Apps
- Fixed an issue with the Management App where the ingredients stock was displayed incorrectly in certain circumstances
- 6) Other
- Fixed an issue where some interaction options of NPC’s could not be clicked on with the mouse
- Improved typos and awkward translations for some languages
- Additional Information
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.