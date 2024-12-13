Dave the Diver is heading to the jungle in 2025

The last time Dave the Diver went on vacation he wound up running a chaotic sushi shop and found himself embroiled in an adventure involving a lost undersea civilization. But that apparently hasn't put him off taking another trip.

Next year, Dave is heading out with his new pals on a cruise: Dave the Diver In The Jungle is due out in "late 2025." Here's the trailer from The Game Awards:

Dave the Diver - In the Jungle DLC Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

For the moment that's all I've got on the new DLC for Dave the Diver. Dave's trip to the jungle will certainly give him all sorts of new fish to spear—piranha sushi, anyone?—and I'm happy to see he's bringing his intense chef Bancho and enterprising pal Cobra with him.

