Dave the Diver is heading to the jungle in 2025
And he's bringing his friends along with him.
The last time Dave the Diver went on vacation he wound up running a chaotic sushi shop and found himself embroiled in an adventure involving a lost undersea civilization. But that apparently hasn't put him off taking another trip.
Next year, Dave is heading out with his new pals on a cruise: Dave the Diver In The Jungle is due out in "late 2025." Here's the trailer from The Game Awards:
For the moment that's all I've got on the new DLC for Dave the Diver. Dave's trip to the jungle will certainly give him all sorts of new fish to spear—piranha sushi, anyone?—and I'm happy to see he's bringing his intense chef Bancho and enterprising pal Cobra with him.
I'll have more on this story soon!
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.