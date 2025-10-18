Total conversion mod for The Simpsons: Hit & Run turns it into the Futurama game of our dreams
I'd say "shut up and take my money" only it's free.
Well-remembered GTA-like The Simpsons: Hit & Run may never get those four sequels the developers were hoping for, but it's being kept alive by modders nonetheless. There's a mod to stitch its three zones together into a seamless open world, for instance. And now there's Futurama: Hit & Run.
The delightfully named Slurm Team has turned Springfield into New New York in the year 3,000, complete with pneumatic transportation tubes and sewers full of mutation-inducing ooze. The 3D models are made "fully from scratch" and and the team's hope is that it'll feel like "an intended expansion pack for the game." The trailer's great, though honestly you could play the Futurama theme tune over anything and I'd be excited.
Joe McGinn, who was senior game designer, gave it his seal of approval in the comments beneath the trailer. "As the lead designer of the original game, I can only say ... this looks awesome! I want to play it", he wrote.
A demo of Futurama: Hit & Run will be available from October 19. You'll be able to download it from Mod Bakery, and you'll need a copy of Lucas' Simpsons: Hit & Run Mod Launcher to run it, as well as the original game. The Simpsons: Hit & Run subreddit has full instructions if you need them.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
