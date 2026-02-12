The original God Of War trilogy is being remade, and yes, it'll almost certainly come to PC
Sony makes gazillions on PC ports.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The original God Of War trilogy released exclusively on PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 consoles and sold millions, cementing Kratos as a bad ass Sony mascot of sorts. But it was still surprising to learn today that the original "Greek saga" is getting the remake (not the remaster) treatment by Sony Santa Monica.
We learned as much from original Kratos voice actor TC Carson during today's PlayStation State of Play showcase. The project is in its early stages at the moment, so no gameplay was shown nor even a cinematic trailer, but it's definitely a thing that exists.
Will it come to PC? Not all Sony exclusives are on PC—Bloodborne being the most conspicuous absence at the moment—but the most recent God Of War games have come to Steam, and it's hard to imagine a world where these ones don't too. Sony has, after all, made over two billion dollars by letting us play their games on the most holy of platforms.
Here's TC Carson's appearance:
It's unclear whether the trilogy will be released piecemeal or as a collection: my gut tells me the former.
As part of the presentation Sony also revealed God of War: Sons of Sparta, a new sidescrolling spin-off that released on PS5 today. "Sons of Sparta is a tale of duty, honor, and brotherhood featuring TC Carson who reprises his role the first time in over a decade as the adult version of Kratos," Sony's description reads. That's not on PC yet, but I doubt it won't release sooner or later.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.