The original God Of War trilogy is being remade, and yes, it'll almost certainly come to PC

The original God Of War trilogy released exclusively on PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 consoles and sold millions, cementing Kratos as a bad ass Sony mascot of sorts. But it was still surprising to learn today that the original "Greek saga" is getting the remake (not the remaster) treatment by Sony Santa Monica.

We learned as much from original Kratos voice actor TC Carson during today's PlayStation State of Play showcase. The project is in its early stages at the moment, so no gameplay was shown nor even a cinematic trailer, but it's definitely a thing that exists.

Will it come to PC? Not all Sony exclusives are on PC—Bloodborne being the most conspicuous absence at the moment—but the most recent God Of War games have come to Steam, and it's hard to imagine a world where these ones don't too. Sony has, after all, made over two billion dollars by letting us play their games on the most holy of platforms.

Here's TC Carson's appearance:

God of War Trilogy Remake - Announcement Teaser | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

It's unclear whether the trilogy will be released piecemeal or as a collection: my gut tells me the former.

As part of the presentation Sony also revealed God of War: Sons of Sparta, a new sidescrolling spin-off that released on PS5 today. "Sons of Sparta is a tale of duty, honor, and brotherhood featuring TC Carson who reprises his role the first time in over a decade as the adult version of Kratos," Sony's description reads. That's not on PC yet, but I doubt it won't release sooner or later.