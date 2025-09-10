How to reach and climb Mount Fay in Silksong

Climbing Mount Fay in Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the game's most elaborate platforming sections. In fact, it's essentially an entire region devoted to a single challenging goal—climbing your way to the top of the mountain. You'll have to use every movement ability open to you, including the Clawline, which you'll have to unlock if you haven't already, in order to make this trip.

The reward is worth it, though, since Mount Fay gives you the Faydown Cloak double jump ability, allowing you to reach lots of new places. It's also a vital upgrade for doing certain quests like the Great Taste of Pharloom . Either way, here's how to get to Mount Fay in Silksong and climb it via the route, along with videos showing both.

How to reach Mount Fay in Silksong

You can reach Mount Fay via the Choral Chambers once you arrive in Act 2, but as mentioned, you'll need the Clawline ability to actually climb it. You can get this from the right side of the Underworks, accessed through Whiteward if you grab the White Key in the top right of the Choral Chambers to the right of The First Shrine, and then use it on the locked elevator on the area's bottom level.

Either that or you can go through the elevator near The Stage in the bottom right of The Whispering Vaults, which is, in turn, accessed through the lower right side of the Cogwork Core after you defeat the boss at the top of the Choral Chambers.

Now that's out of the way: to get to Mount Fay you can watch the video above, which shows the route going out of the middle left side of the Choral Chambers, through The Slab and its Bellway station, and into Mount Fay just beyond.

How to climb Mount Fay in Silksong

Now, the route to the top of Mount Fay is quite elaborate and will likely take you a few tries due to its platforming difficulty. However, there are two benches along the way that you can unlock to give yourself checkpoints. I also recommend bringing a couple of Rosary Strings since you'll need to buy a map from Shakra and the first bench costs currency as well. In the route in the video above I'll show you how to reach the first bench (which is blocked by a barrier), and how to find the second, hidden behind a breakable wall.

The most important thing about Mount Fay is that the cold will damage you over time, so you want to move quickly from glowing white lamp to lamp. These act as little safe zones along the route that'll stop you burning health and will remove the cold DoT if you want to reset attempting a section. You can see the full route in the video above—please ignore the few fumbles I do make (turns out the platforming is still tricky the second time around) but it's a good example of how deadly the water can be.

When you arrive at the top of the mountain, you'll want to play your Needolin by the big tuning fork and this will unlock the Faydown Cloak and double jump. The cold will also no longer hurt you (unless you fall in water), allowing you to explore the region more freely.