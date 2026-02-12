Metal Gear Solid Master Collection 2 is confirmed, and yes, that means Metal Gear Solid 4 is finally coming to PC
What more is there to say.
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection 2 was confirmed during Sony's PlayStation State of Play showcase today, bundling Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker with a bunch of supplementary material, including the Game Boy Color instalment Metal Gear: Ghost Babel.
It's a big moment for series fans: Metal Gear Solid 4 has been stuck on the PS3 since its June 2008 release. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker was a handheld outing, and has similarly been stuck on decades old hardware. The version of Peace Walker in the collection is the PS3 HD Collection version which, as the name implies, looked sharper and played better than the older handheld version.
The collection releases on August 26 for PC (as well as PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch). It's a big deal because even emulating Metal Gear Solid 4 is a huge pain.
The original Peace Walker online cooperative elements will be included, with support for up to six players. Here's the list of the digital goodies that come with the bundle:
- METAL GEAR SOLID 4 Database
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Master Book
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Master Book
- Metal Gear Solid: Digital Soundtrack Vol.2
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
