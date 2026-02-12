Metal Gear Solid Master Collection 2 is confirmed, and yes, that means Metal Gear Solid 4 is finally coming to PC

News
By published

What more is there to say.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection 2 was confirmed during Sony's PlayStation State of Play showcase today, bundling Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker with a bunch of supplementary material, including the Game Boy Color instalment Metal Gear: Ghost Babel.

The collection releases on August 26 for PC (as well as PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch). It's a big deal because even emulating Metal Gear Solid 4 is a huge pain.

The original Peace Walker online cooperative elements will be included, with support for up to six players. Here's the list of the digital goodies that come with the bundle:

  • METAL GEAR SOLID 4 Database
  • Metal Gear Solid 4: Screenplay Book
  • Metal Gear Solid 4: Master Book
  • Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Screenplay Book
  • Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Master Book
  • Metal Gear Solid: Digital Soundtrack Vol.2
2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.