Finally, you can play Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes inside Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain thanks to this mod
Limb reattachment.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Metal Gear Solid 5 famously released in two highly disproportionate parts, with its short (but highly replayable) prologue Ground Zeroes releasing roughly a year before the full-fat Phantom Pain.
This has always struck me as an odd decision. Prior to Ground Zeroes' release, Hideo Kojima claimed he split off the prologue because he wanted to give fans something to play. Yet I've always believed pressure from Konami played a big role, especially given how The Phantom Pain itself was noticeably unfinished (though still brilliant) when it launched, and Kojima's departure from Konami shortly after the game's release.
In any case, I've often wondered whether the two games would be spliced together at some point, especially since Konami renewed its interest in making games. And after a fashion, it has finally happened, though neither Konami nor Kojima were involved.
Once again, the modding community has rappelled from PC gaming's transport helicopter to execute this ambitious reunification mission. Created by modder RLC and uploaded to Nexus Mods by CapLagRobin (via GamesRadar), the simply titled "Ground Zeroes" mod for The Phantom Pain grafts the standalone prologue mission into the larger 2015 experience.
Getting Ground Zeroes to work in The Phantom Pain requires a bit of prep. You'll need to install Snakebite Mod Manager and the latest version of Infinite Heaven, which is a location & mission addon system. You'll also need to download the US Naval Prison Facility map. Oh, and you'll need to own both TPP and Ground Zeroes.
Once you've downloaded and installed the mod, it will add the Ground Zeroes mission to the mission list on the iDroid in the helicopter. The mission will also trigger automatically after players complete Episode 1 of The Phantom Pain, suggesting it acts more like a flashback than a prologue.
It somehow even includes fulton support in Ground Zeroes, which apparently was a nightmare to get working because GZ has ceiling collision issues that don't exist in MGSV: TPP. The mod comes with a full list of known issues but most (not all) are relatively minor things like shaders not working properly in cutscenes or missing audio, which hopefully over time we'll see a few fixes for.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
This is, of course, a mod that includes an element of guesswork. We know that GZ was always supposed to be a part of MGSV: TPP, but Kojima's never spoken in-depth about exactly how it would have been implemented, and whether we would have played the existing prologue, flashbacked to GZ, and then returned to MGSV: TPP.
Amusingly enough this has some in the MGS community speculating about whether we can ever expect a mod with the fabled mission 51 for MGSV: TPP. This was mentioned briefly in some of the MGSV: TPP extras, and an unfinished cutscene exists, but nothing else that modders could use: mission 51 will always be the true phantom pain. The bigger question is that, now modders have shown how it's done, will Konami try anything interesting with the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2, which includes both games.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
- Rich StantonSenior Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.