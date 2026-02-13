Kena: Scars of Kosmora is a sprawling sequel to the 2021 adventure, and it's coming to PC day 1
It's coming later this year.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Kena: Scars of Kosmora was the first game showcased during today's PlayStation State of Play showcase. It's a sequel to the 2021 PS5-exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits (which later came to PC), and by all appearances Ember Lab has dramatically expanded the scope of this one.
The footage above occasionally hints at a move to open-world design, though Ember Lab insists the sequel is "built with an emphasis on tightly designed regions, deliberate progression, and a strong sense of adventure". The protagonist Kena is now an older and "more experienced Spirit Guide" and her movement looks more sprightly and agile as a result.
"On Kosmora, Kena is confronted by a powerful spirit that fractures her staff," Ember Lab co-founder Josh Grier writes on the PlayStation blog. "A spirit guide's staff is their identity – their tool to help and commune with spirits. Kena's staff was also keeping her alive. To survive, Kena must accept Kosmora's forgotten form of Spirit Guiding which uses Alchemy to manipulate the power of the elements."
The original Kena was OK: our reviewer gave it 65 / 100, writing that it "looks better than it plays, but it's got a good heart." It's definitely the kind of Pixar-inspired art design that looked more impressive during publisher showcases in 2021 than it does in 2026, but if you're into it—or the previous Kena game—it'll release for PC and PS5 later this year.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.