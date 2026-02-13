Kena: Scars of Kosmora is a sprawling sequel to the 2021 adventure, and it's coming to PC day 1

Kena: Scars of Kosmora - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Kena: Scars of Kosmora was the first game showcased during today's PlayStation State of Play showcase. It's a sequel to the 2021 PS5-exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits (which later came to PC), and by all appearances Ember Lab has dramatically expanded the scope of this one.

The footage above occasionally hints at a move to open-world design, though Ember Lab insists the sequel is "built with an emphasis on tightly designed regions, deliberate progression, and a strong sense of adventure". The protagonist Kena is now an older and "more experienced Spirit Guide" and her movement looks more sprightly and agile as a result.

"On Kosmora, Kena is confronted by a powerful spirit that fractures her staff," Ember Lab co-founder Josh Grier writes on the PlayStation blog. "A spirit guide's staff is their identity – their tool to help and commune with spirits. Kena's staff was also keeping her alive. To survive, Kena must accept Kosmora's forgotten form of Spirit Guiding which uses Alchemy to manipulate the power of the elements."

The original Kena was OK: our reviewer gave it 65 / 100, writing that it "looks better than it plays, but it's got a good heart." It's definitely the kind of Pixar-inspired art design that looked more impressive during publisher showcases in 2021 than it does in 2026, but if you're into it—or the previous Kena game—it'll release for PC and PS5 later this year.