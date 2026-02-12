Space Marine 2 dev Saber is making an 'Untitled John Wick Game' with Keanu Reeves reprising the role—but it's a PlayStation exclusive

At Sony's latest State of Play showcase, we got a first look at the second John Wick videogame, currently billed as "Untitled John Wick Game." The adaptation is in development at Saber Interactive (Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2) and looks set to be a PS5 exclusive—at least for six to 12 months, as these things usually go now.

The trailer mainly shows our titular sadboy assassin getting fitted for one of his bulletproof suits, broken up with cuts to some painstakingly screen-accurate John Wickian jiu jitsu takedowns. Most of it's in Cutscene Mode, but the final 20 seconds or so are fully in-engine, with a helpful "Captured on PS5" notice below.

Untitled John Wick Game - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps most exciting, Keanu Reeves himself is reprising his role as John Wick. In addition to likeness and voice, all of his takedowns have that signature labored weightiness of the films' fight choreography—It'd be exciting if they got Reeves in for full performance capture of that nature, while series creator (and Reeves' stunt double on The Matrix) Chad Stahelski is also billed as being deeply involved.

The trailer's YouTube description offers some hint of what we can expect in the final game. "Saber’s design will be faithful to the unique style and signature elements of the series," it promises. "Including a distinct gun fu combat system, jaw-dropping camerawork, immersive driving experiences, and a variety of memorable environments."

So not a turn-based strategy game, then. RIP John Wick Hex, you walked so Untitled John Wick Game could run. I do like the sound of "gun fu combat system," though.

Untitled John Wick Game does not have a release window, and we're almost assuredly in for an extra wait on PC: The final shot of the trailer with a big "Wishlist Now" message doesn't have the Steam, Epic, or Windows logo you might hope for down below. Just a deflating "In development for PlayStation 5." Well, I guess you can replay Cyberpunk 2077 for a dose of digital Keanu in the meantime.