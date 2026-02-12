Space Marine 2 dev Saber is making an 'Untitled John Wick Game' with Keanu Reeves reprising the role—but it's a PlayStation exclusive
Killed that from me!!!!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
At Sony's latest State of Play showcase, we got a first look at the second John Wick videogame, currently billed as "Untitled John Wick Game." The adaptation is in development at Saber Interactive (Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2) and looks set to be a PS5 exclusive—at least for six to 12 months, as these things usually go now.
The trailer mainly shows our titular sadboy assassin getting fitted for one of his bulletproof suits, broken up with cuts to some painstakingly screen-accurate John Wickian jiu jitsu takedowns. Most of it's in Cutscene Mode, but the final 20 seconds or so are fully in-engine, with a helpful "Captured on PS5" notice below.
Perhaps most exciting, Keanu Reeves himself is reprising his role as John Wick. In addition to likeness and voice, all of his takedowns have that signature labored weightiness of the films' fight choreography—It'd be exciting if they got Reeves in for full performance capture of that nature, while series creator (and Reeves' stunt double on The Matrix) Chad Stahelski is also billed as being deeply involved.
The trailer's YouTube description offers some hint of what we can expect in the final game. "Saber’s design will be faithful to the unique style and signature elements of the series," it promises. "Including a distinct gun fu combat system, jaw-dropping camerawork, immersive driving experiences, and a variety of memorable environments."
So not a turn-based strategy game, then. RIP John Wick Hex, you walked so Untitled John Wick Game could run. I do like the sound of "gun fu combat system," though.
Untitled John Wick Game does not have a release window, and we're almost assuredly in for an extra wait on PC: The final shot of the trailer with a big "Wishlist Now" message doesn't have the Steam, Epic, or Windows logo you might hope for down below. Just a deflating "In development for PlayStation 5." Well, I guess you can replay Cyberpunk 2077 for a dose of digital Keanu in the meantime.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.