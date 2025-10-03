Dying Light: The Beast players have killed enough zombies in two weeks to equal a quarter of the world's population

Dying Light: The Beast has only been out for about two weeks—but for players, that's been more than enough time to slice and dice a record number of zombies to un-undeath. According to developer Techland, in the first 12 days after the survival horror game launched, players have killed more than 2.2 billion zombies.

That's billion, with a B.

To put it into perspective, 2.2 billion (2,289,451,369, to be precise) is roughly over 27% of the world's population, if the world's population was 100% gurgling, shambling zombies. That's, um… that's a lot.

Feels about right, though! We haven't seen any concrete sales numbers for Dying Light: The Beast yet, but considering its concurrent playercount on Steam, I'm guessing it sold well over a million copies on PC, and between PlayStation, Xbox, and the 11 people who bought it on the Epic Games Store, I wouldn't be surprised if there were more than 2 million players total.

That means each player would just need to kill around 1,000 zombies each, and in about 40 hours of playtime I bet I managed to do that. Heck, there's that one zombie always hanging around on the roof outside Town Hall, and I kicked that one off the ledge pretty much every time I left the base, so that alone counts for at least a hundred kills right there.

(Image credit: Techland)

That's not the only bit of data Techland released. Players have also run a collective 152,185,635 kilometers—almost 200 trips to the moon and back if you were holding your breath and wearing some sort of space-boots. Players have also driven 19.6 million km, which would be a lot more if the crummy cars in the game didn't run out of petrol so quickly. At least they used those cars to run over more than 334 million zombies, so that's something.

Favorite weapon: the camp axe, hopefully modded to deliver fire and shock damage, like mine was. That explains why over 302 million zombies were dismembered, though 3.6 million were headshot and 266,500 were lit up with flamethrowers.

But let's get to the most important number: Dying Light: The Beast players have delivered 176.7 million dropkicks. I find that a bit disappointing, honestly. Out of 2.2 billion zombies, only 176 million got the boot?

We can do better than that, Kyles Crane. The flying two-footed kick in Dying Light is the best combat move in games, period. Let's get those numbers up for next time.