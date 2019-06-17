Cyberpunk 2077 won't let you drive flying cars

Cyberpunk 2077 will let you drive a bunch of different vehicles as you cruise around Night City, but tragically flying cars won't be among them. The sci-fi staple is very much present in CD Projekt Red's dystopian sprawl, and the very first vehicle we see in the original gameplay reveal is a flying ambulance, but we won't be getting behind their wheels.

This doesn't mean you won't ever find yourself soaring through Night City's skyways, but you won't be in control when that happens. "There are flying vehicles that are like the story elements, and so there will be moments when V is in the flying vehicle, but they’re always story-focused," lead quest designer Pawel Sasko told VG24/7.

Flying cars are present, then, but if you want to get around the city, you'll have to find cars and motorbikes on the ground. From what we've seen so far, they're still pretty stylish ways to get around, and Night City looks like an interesting place to drive around.

Expect boats, too. But you won't be in control of them, either. They're involved in the story, however, and there will be some water-related sections where V will have to swim. I don't get the feeling the Night City has the cleanest water, unfortunately.

"You can swim, but I would like not to disclose anything," said Sasko. "We had some quests in The Witcher that were focused around water and doing stuff around the water, and we have something here as well."

You'll be able to see more of the game when the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 gameplay demo is made public.