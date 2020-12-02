Cruise around Night City with this guide to Cyberpunk 2077's vehicles

How many Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles are there? Unlike CD Projekt's last open-world RPG, players aren't limited to a single mode of transport. Lovable as Roach is in The Witcher 3, V's adventure provides a much wider range of options for getting from A to B.

So, to help get you behind the wheel as you zoom through the Badlands and Night City, here's everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 cars, from the different types, the 12 manufacturers, and how to get yourself a set of wheels.

Cyberpunk 2077 cars: Everything you need to know

There are 12 fictional manufacturers in Cyberpunk 2077, alongside two real-world vehicle designers to choose from. Thanks to commercial dealings, a 1977 Porsche 911 appears in the game. Predictably, it's the go-to choice of wheels for Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand. Reeves' own motorcycle company, ARCH Motorcycles, is also represented in Cyberpunk, with the manufacturer's Method 143 Model bike appearing in Night City.

How does car/bike ownership work in Cyberpunk 2077? Like GTA 5, you can store your vehicles in your apartment's garage. You can only call on one ride at a time, but any vehicle V isn't using will be stored safely until your augmented hero is ready to drive it.

Like Cyberpunk 2077's weapons, vehicles come in different categories. The category a car or motorcycle falls into dictates both performance and price. This means your motoring needs will always be serviced, regardless of whether V's wallet is flush or not.

Flying vehicles appear in non-playable sections of Cyberpunk 2077, but you won't be able to fly cars in the game (sorry, Back to the Future Part 2 fans). Although hover cars don't make the cut, there are still plenty of rides in which to zip around Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 Economy vehicles

If money's tight in Cyberpunk 2077, you can still grab yourself some wheels, but you'll be limited to one of these low-end jalopies. Spanning crappy vans, ex-police vehicles, and hatchbacks so dinky that great grandmothers of the future would be embarrassed to drive them, these are the rides you should only choose if V is in a monetary bind:

Colby: A car for futuristic soccer moms. Manufactured by Thorton, you can identify this ride by its long body and less-than-subtle paint job.

A car for futuristic soccer moms. Manufactured by Thorton, you can identify this ride by its long body and less-than-subtle paint job. Hella: Produced by Archer, this is another embarrassing runaround that you'll probably only use when you're starting out.

Produced by Archer, this is another embarrassing runaround that you'll probably only use when you're starting out. Miamam: Made by Makigak, this crummy little vehicle is basically a bumper car on four wheels. Despite its general shoddiness, its small size at least means V can use it to drive up stairways.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Duty vehicles

Need to get somewhere in one piece and don't care how many cars you crumple along the way? This sturdy class of vehicle will serve you well. Covering tanks, trucks, and SUVs, it'll take a lot of firepower to halt these beefy rides:

Bratsk: Truly a big muthatrucker, this sturdy lorry can withstand serious punishment and is surprisingly speedy for a vehicle of such bulk.

Truly a big muthatrucker, this sturdy lorry can withstand serious punishment and is surprisingly speedy for a vehicle of such bulk. Behemoth: A colossal military truck and one of the most powerful vehicles in the game, this should be your first choice of transport if you're planning on riding into a warzone.

A colossal military truck and one of the most powerful vehicles in the game, this should be your first choice of transport if you're planning on riding into a warzone. Chevalier SUV: Another car that boasts a rugged outer shell. Like other Heavy Duty vehicles, this SUV proves its worth when you're being pursued by heavily armed enemies and need to stay in one piece.

Another car that boasts a rugged outer shell. Like other Heavy Duty vehicles, this SUV proves its worth when you're being pursued by heavily armed enemies and need to stay in one piece. Zeya: Built by Russian manufacturers Zeya, this truck was primarily designed to transport materials. Of course, it can also be used to ferry a wanted augmented criminal from A to B.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Executive vehicles

If you want to travel around Night City with class, these are the cars you should be looking at. They aren't the speediest vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, but they'll get you where you're going in style, provided you've got cash to splash:

Alvardao: Want V to be a cyber-toff? This is the car for you. With a sleek chassis and an interior more lavish than most celebrity homes, Villefort's Alvardo is a car loved by megacorp CEOs and crime-syndicate bosses alike.

Want V to be a cyber-toff? This is the car for you. With a sleek chassis and an interior more lavish than most celebrity homes, Villefort's Alvardo is a car loved by megacorp CEOs and crime-syndicate bosses alike. Cortes: Who said limos were tacky, apart from everyone who isn't a 16-year-old girl on her way to prom? It may lack subtlety, but you won't be missed riding around in this black and yellow limousine.

Who said limos were tacky, apart from everyone who isn't a 16-year-old girl on her way to prom? It may lack subtlety, but you won't be missed riding around in this black and yellow limousine. Thrax: Though it might sound like a discarded member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Chevillon's Thrax is a stylish car that keeps a slightly lower profile than other executive vehicles.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Sport vehicles

Feeling the need for speed? These vehicles are designed to awaken your inner petrolhead. Packing serious horsepower, this is the class of car you want when in a hurry:

AMC Javelin: Made by Quadra, this yellow speedster has appeared in several gameplay demos. Cyberpunk has a thing for yellow, huh?

Made by Quadra, this yellow speedster has appeared in several gameplay demos. Cyberpunk has a thing for yellow, huh? Quadra Sport: A compact sports car ideal for boosting around the back alleys of Night City.

A compact sports car ideal for boosting around the back alleys of Night City. Quadra V-Tech: The star of Cyberpunk's early key art. We don't know where or when V will gain access to the Quadra, but we love its retro aesthetics.

The star of Cyberpunk's early key art. We don't know where or when V will gain access to the Quadra, but we love its retro aesthetics. Shion: Probably the closest Cyberpunk 2077 is going to get to Dirt 5. This sporty rally car should serve V well on the dusty trails of The Badlands.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Hypercars

Now we're talking. If you want to master Night City's roads with class and style, this is the unbeatable elite. These dream machines are sure to cost a fortune, but they can't be beat for their combination of speed and looks: